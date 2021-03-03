There is light at the end of the tunnel; we can finally say that we are nearing spring. With that comes the excitement of spending time outdoors in the comfort of warmer weather. Last week, when we had a few warm days, it seemed as though people were coming out of the woodwork to recreate and spend time getting a little bit of fresh air. With lots of sunny days in the coming week or 2, it is important to get out and stretch those legs. Even though we are in a bit of a lull when it comes to hunting seasons, there are still a lot of outdoor activities that can be participated in.
Fishing
The DNR is still stocking trout in various places with regularity. These holes can be easy to find online, but don’t be shocked if there are a lot of other anglers waiting their turn as well. Personally, I have not spent a lot of time fishing in February and March, but I have some friends who do very well this time of year. They spend their time fishing trout in small feeder streams and seem to have a “good” day every single time they go. I have watched them do this for years, meaning the fishing seems to be very consistent.
Shed Hunting
We are finally into the time of year where the majority of the bucks have lost their antlers. If you are interested in putting some miles on your boots in pursuit of antlers, now is the time to do it. With the landscape being covered in snow for the last few weeks, it has been hard to look for antlers with any hopes of actually finding them. Now that the snow has finally melted off, I can certainly say that I am excited to get after it.
When looking for shed antlers, focus on hillsides that are facing southerly directions. These tend to stay warmer and deer tend to spend more time on them during the cold months. Also, make sure to spend the majority of your time in bedding areas and feeding areas. Deer spend the majority of their time in those areas, and the more time they spend there, the more likely they will drop an antler there.
Scouting
Without a doubt, this is my favorite time of the year to scout for the following season. The best part about March is being able to still see all of the signs made from the year prior. With the landscape being covered with a blanket of snow, the previous year’s sign is basically mummified and preserved until the snow melts off. It is common to still be able to see scrapes that were made in November, which can tell you a lot of things.
My favorite thing to do with scouting this time of year is to focus on new properties, as the sign just seems to “pop.” Trails are much easier to see now that all of the vegetation on the forest floor is dead. Scrapes still look fresh and rubs are still easily discernible. The best part about scouting this time of year is the ability to find “buck beds” without being cut up and stung every few minutes. Now that the vegetation is dead, or laid over because of holding the weight of snow for so long, it is easy to walk into areas that you may have had to crawl into before. It is also much more pleasurable to scout the thickets for beds when you don’t have to constantly slap at mosquitos and sweat bees.
Riding
I have absolutely no experience with recreationally riding ATVs, but it seems like it is a trend that is growing every year. Trails are opening up all over the state, advertising for people to ride and recreate on them. This time of year seems like a great time to take that up, as it gives people a chance to be outside with friends and family. Although I don’t personally own a 4-wheeler, I can certainly see the upside to the activity.
No matter what you choose to do, the important thing is to get out of the house on these nice March days. For the last few months, Mother Nature has forced us inside due to the weather. Now that she is easing up a little bit, it is time to finally break hibernation and get active in some way, shape or form. There are plenty of things to do here in Hampshire County. Call up a friend and go explore. o
