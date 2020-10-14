SUNRISE SUMMIT – A solid defensive effort against the Golden Tornado last week proved to be enough as Hampshire came away with a narrow victory 1-0 to improve to 9-4 on the season.
Freshman sensation Izzy Blomquist was credited with the lone goal assisted by the talented Hannah Ault. Coach Troy Crane has repeatedly stated throughout the season that defense would be key for this team to pickup wins and that was evident in the game against Keyser. One of the defensive leaders for Coach Crane’s team is senior Makenzie Park.
“She has been a dominant standout defensive force the entire season,” said Crane.
“She has consistently owned her area of the field. On top of that she has led us in assists almost every game.”
Another player to earn praise for her efforts on the field was sophomore Hannah Ault.
“No matter the score or the adversity, Hannah competes every moment she is on the field,” Crane stated.
The Trojans hoped to propel the win over Keyser into a win over Washington, however, the Patriots had other plans as they won 7-0 on Saturday.
The score would indicate complete domination by the Patriots, however, the 1st half was filled with frisky play from the Green and White.
“We played, by far, our best half of soccer, all season long,” said Crane referring to the 1st half.
“The 2nd half was a different story. I haven’t done a good job of developing or designing consistent high intensity competitive practices. It shows in games that we fall behind. The wheels completely came off. If you see that in practice you are going to see it in the games.”
The loss dropped the Trojans to (9-5) on the season and solidified the upcoming sectional playoff picture in Region 2 Section 2. On Oct. 20, the Hampshire girls will play at Jefferson in the semi-final starting at 6 p.m. If the Trojans win, they will play in the sectional championship on Thursday, Oct. 22 at Washington with a 7 p.m. start time.
Due to Berkeley County landing in the Gold zone, the game against Spring Mills on Thursday has been canceled. o
