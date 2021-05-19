Ripple effects
The loss of the 2020 season continues to ripple through the veins of spring programs. The 2021 spring campaign has been a challenge (to say it nicely), for all 4 Trojan sports. Some analysis:
Baseball
Arguably the least affected of the 4 sports has been baseball. Does that mean it’s been smooth sailing for the boys of summer? Not exactly.
The team stands with a respectable 7-8 record, however, several losses are to inferior squads with less talent and the chemistry has been choppy since opening day.
A Covid quarantine benched the boys for a week, which has thrown off the rhythmic consistency needed to play high quality baseball consistently.
In addition, the success of winter sports teams has prevented several starters from maximizing their time on the field (wrestling: Landis and Landis, basketball: Alex Hott).
Unfortunately, outstanding achievements by multi-sport athletes have been detrimental to baseballs regular season, because of the egregious overlapping of seasons.
Thanks to their athletic prowess and hard work, starters like the Landis twins and Hott have transitioned seamlessly into their roles on the field.
The top talent on the baseball squad wasn’t completely absent from playing ball last year, as several kids found teams to play on including Romney’s American Legion team, the Appalachian Aces or training at Wheelhouse Academy.
No question about it, the biggest loss from 2020 has been on the young kids. Trojan coach Chad VanMeter agreed with my sentiments that developing players have been the most impacted.
“I think it hurt us a lot,” expressed VanMeter.
“Especially the younger kids. A lot of those younger kids didn’t play. A lot of your better or more elite players found places to play, but those middle of the road guys which you need to be a good baseball team they lost a whole year. And that’s what makes your team good is those middle of the road guys.”
Although the baseball squad has plenty of time to finish with a winning record and be prepped for the playoffs, the old cliché comes to mind: you are only as strong as your weakest link.
Track
The 2021 season has been riddled with hurdles as only a handful of athletes have vaulted their way to the top of the leaderboards.
For the 1st time in my career covering high school athletics in West Virginia, the Trojan girls finished a meet without scoring a single point.
The boys team has struggled as well, considering they were without several top athletes including Christian Hicks and Mikhi Anderson.
When team leaders are busy making history knocking off No. 1 seeds on the Friends of Coal Court at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, (the official name of the Civic Center) your team is going to struggle.
Once again, the loss of the 2020 season has hurt the younger kids the most as many are struggling to find their technique to perform on race day. Pardon the pun, but it’s a long jump from middle school track to high school varsity. The necessary crispness and attention to detail separates great track athletes from the good.
Tennis / Softball
Two tough scenes. It’s not easy to find bright spots. Both teams are winless, and both have suffered immensely from the lost season.
Upperclassmen were lower-classmen the last time these teams competed, and in 2019, the softball squad only won 1 game while the tennis team went winless.
The youth from 2019 didn’t have an opportunity to grow in 2020 and the product in 2021 has suffered. You need those sophomore seasons; you need those junior seasons to harden you as an athlete.
For tennis, the missing season caused the boys tennis team to become obsolete, and the girls team shrank from 11 kids to just 3.
As for softball, in addition to losing the 2020 season, elite softball players didn’t have the opportunity to continue playing on other regional squads, like American Legion or Appalachain Aces. Instead their skills deteriorated with live competition.
Covid continues to haunt the softball program. Bye bye 2020, bye bye week 3 due to contact tracing, and now bye bye week 5 due to a team member testing positive. Covid is the curse that keeps on stealing.
Conclusion
Everyone is having trouble finding his or her footing, no matter the spring sport.
While the ripple effect has negatively impacted everyone, the waves feel more like a Tsunami on middle of the road players and younger student-athletes. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.