With turkey and mushroom season coming to an end, it’s time to start focusing a little bit of attention towards other outdoor activities to partake in this summer.
Last year, I wrote an article about the different places to hike, bike and camp in Hampshire County, but this year, I decided to broaden the search and dive into the different places throughout the state that offer fantastic outdoor experiences.
Dolly Sods Wilderness
Dolly Sods Wilderness encompasses over 17,000 acres of land within the Monongahela National Forest.
This makes it a prime location for the extended hiking trip. Elevations range from 2,500 to over 4,700 feet above sea level making it a great place for vistas. Encounter one of West Virginia’s famous landmarks: Lion’s Head Rock.
Dolly Sods encompasses a lot of different ecosystems and terrain types. Every time I go there it is hard for me to believe that it is in the heart of West Virginia.
Coopers Rock State Forest
If you are looking for 360-degree views, then Coopers Rock State Forest is for you. Located about 13 miles from Morgantown, the park features canyon overlooks, historical sites, and over 50 miles of trails.
Use any of the 21 trails to explore the 12,747 acres that make up the state forest. The main overlook showcases the gorgeous views of the Cheat River.
Living in Morgantown while going to college, I spent a lot of time traipsing around Coopers Rock.
There are definitely a lot of fun things about it.
Allegheny Trail
The Allegheny Trail is a 330-mile trail that runs through the eastern part of West Virginia from Bruceton Mills to Peters Mountain, where it meets the Appalachian Trail. This trail has something for everyone, from short day hikes to extended trips. The trail passes through or near 3 state parks, 4 state forests, 2 national wilderness areas, and the Monongahela, George Washington, and Jefferson National Forests.
Spruce Knob-Seneca Rocks National Recreation Area
Sitting at 4,863 feet above sea level, Spruce Knob is the highest peak in the Allegheny Mountains and West Virginia. The 16.5-mile trek to the summit has been called one of the top 5 backpacking routes in the mid-Atlantic. If you are up for more hiking enjoy other trails in the area like the Seneca Creek Trail, Huckleberry Trail, or the Lumberjack Trail. I have always been curious about this place, and have been throwing the idea around of taking it on myself this summer.
Blackwater Falls Trail, Blackwater Falls State Park
Blackwater Falls is a short out-and-back trail that is great for all skill levels. The 0.4-mile heavily trafficked trail has an elevation gain of only 131-feet and is rated easy. It features a 60-foot waterfall crashing into the river and several activity options. This hike is just a walk down some stairs to a stunning waterfall, but the spectacular view is worth taking the time to visit.
This is one of the most photographed West Virginia sites. Be aware that the stairs you descend to get to the falls take you back to the parking area, so if stairs are not for you or a hiking companion, you may want to avoid this otherwise easy hike.
Falls of Hills Creek Trail, Monongahela National Forest
Although rated moderately difficult, the Falls of Hills Creek Trail is entirely paved for approximately 1,700 feet to the upper waterfall. It is also wheelchair accessible.
After the first falls, there are natural trails and steps down to the middle falls, and the rest of the path is strenuous with a variety of stairways and boardwalks, which are sometimes slippery, leading to the lower falls.
Overall, this is a short, uncrowded, three-quarter-mile hike with impressive views, but the walk back is more difficult. The complete trip takes at least an hour, and if you stop for pictures at each level, or to rest, I would allow a few hours for this hike.
If you are planning to take photographs, the best time to make this hike is mid-day when the sun is highest since the steep, narrow gorge only permits a few hours of sunlight to reach the waterfalls.
There are a few things that you will definitely want to keep in mind if you are planning on visiting 1 of these locations in W.Va. Remember, the weekends are the busiest time, so if you are hoping for a little solitude, maybe take a day off of work and go in order to avoid the crowds.
Also, be sure to take a backpack with extra water, bug spray, rain gear (weather depending), and some sunglasses. Be sure to also wear a decent pair of shoes in order to refrain from getting blisters over time.
Aside from a quick trip to Michigan over Memorial Day weekend, my turkey season is complete.
So far I have been able to take bird from 3 out of the 4 states that I have hunted, but really hope to find success in the upper Midwest with only a few days to go.
The weather is getting nice, so make sure to get out and enjoy what our state has to offer. ο
