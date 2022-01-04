Levi Richman

Levi Richman finished in 3rd place at the holiday tournament.

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – The flu bug has been flying around the wrestling mats the past few weeks, and the impact was noticeable last Tuesday at the Hampshire High Holiday Tournament as most teams only had a skeleton crew on hand.

“It is a challenge for sure,” said Hampshire coach Wes Heavener.

“In the coaches’ room before the meet, us coaches all had the same story. I’m missing 6 kids, I’m missing 4 kids.”

Hampshire only had 3 kids competing, Levi Richman, Jacob Staub and Gabe Hamm, who all finished the day with a 1-1 record.

“The way I look at it is this – I’m going to work with the kids that are here and healthy because that’s what I got,” said Heavener.

A total of 6 teams showed up on Sunrise Summit and some Trojans were able to gain some experience wrestling in front of their home fans.

“That was fantastic,” Heavener admitted referring to hosting a home meet.

“I would like to have more of that in the future. Being at home felt good.”

In the 113-pound class, Gabe Hamm finished in 2nd place going 1-1.

In the 152-pound class, Levi Richman grabbed bronze.

The Trojans finished in 3rd place in the 285-pound class as Jacob Staub went 1-1. 

“Staub is a heck of an athlete and always ready to get after it,” said Heavener of his heavyweight.

Hopefully the flu bug has flown out of town as the team heads to Cumberland on Friday to compete in the Fort Hill Duals starting at 4:30 p.m. ο

 

106: 

1ST) H Thompson Handley

2nd) M. Funkhouser East Hardy

3rd) T. Rucker Jefferson

4th) B. Levile Fort Hill

 

113 (round robin)

1st) G. Stickley Handley

2nd) G. Hamm Hampshire

3rd) B. Jolley Fort Hill

 

120 (round robin)

1st) I. Jones Frankfort

2nd) S. Riggle East Hardy

3rd) B. Fleegle Fort Hill

 

126 (round robin)

1st) L Westfall Handley

2nd) C. Adams Frankfort

3rd) S. Bodkin East Hardy

 

132 (only 2 wrestlers)

1st) W. Datri Fort Hill

2nd) D. Martinez Jefferson

 

 

138 

1st) A. Smith Frankfort

2nd) B. Jones East Hardy

3rd) J Atkinson Fort Hill

4th) T. Watts Jefferson

 

145 

1st) K. Sherman Frankfort

2nd) T. Wertz Fort Hill

3rd) E. Lopez Handley

4th) Radford Jefferson

 

152 

1st) N. Bunbasi Fort Hill

2nd) D.B. Ott Jefferson

3rd) L. Richman Hampshire

4th) T. Tarallo East Hardy

 

160 (round robin)

1st) S. Bishop Handley

2nd) D. Iman East Hardy

3rd) H. Baeyak Fort Hill

 

170

1st) A. Anderson Fort Hill

2nd) J. Shipe East Hardy

3rd) A. Vega Handley

4th) O. Jett Handley

 

182 (only 1 wrestler, didn’t want to move weight class)

1st) M. Miller East Hardy

 

 

195

1st) N. Doman Fort Hill

2nd) M. Graham Jefferson

3rd) N. Armenhurst Frankfort

4th) D. Marley Frankfort

 

220

1st) Q. Mudd Handley

2nd) M. Harmen East Hardy

3rd) B. Miller East Hardy 

4th) L. Dawson Fort HIll

 

285

1st) D. Hockman East Hardy

2nd) C. Hess Fort Hill

3rd) J. Staub Hampshire

4th) E. Eguilar Handley

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.