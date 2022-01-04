SUNRISE SUMMIT – The flu bug has been flying around the wrestling mats the past few weeks, and the impact was noticeable last Tuesday at the Hampshire High Holiday Tournament as most teams only had a skeleton crew on hand.
“It is a challenge for sure,” said Hampshire coach Wes Heavener.
“In the coaches’ room before the meet, us coaches all had the same story. I’m missing 6 kids, I’m missing 4 kids.”
Hampshire only had 3 kids competing, Levi Richman, Jacob Staub and Gabe Hamm, who all finished the day with a 1-1 record.
“The way I look at it is this – I’m going to work with the kids that are here and healthy because that’s what I got,” said Heavener.
A total of 6 teams showed up on Sunrise Summit and some Trojans were able to gain some experience wrestling in front of their home fans.
“That was fantastic,” Heavener admitted referring to hosting a home meet.
“I would like to have more of that in the future. Being at home felt good.”
In the 113-pound class, Gabe Hamm finished in 2nd place going 1-1.
In the 152-pound class, Levi Richman grabbed bronze.
The Trojans finished in 3rd place in the 285-pound class as Jacob Staub went 1-1.
“Staub is a heck of an athlete and always ready to get after it,” said Heavener of his heavyweight.
Hopefully the flu bug has flown out of town as the team heads to Cumberland on Friday to compete in the Fort Hill Duals starting at 4:30 p.m. ο
106:
1ST) H Thompson Handley
2nd) M. Funkhouser East Hardy
3rd) T. Rucker Jefferson
4th) B. Levile Fort Hill
113 (round robin)
1st) G. Stickley Handley
2nd) G. Hamm Hampshire
3rd) B. Jolley Fort Hill
120 (round robin)
1st) I. Jones Frankfort
2nd) S. Riggle East Hardy
3rd) B. Fleegle Fort Hill
126 (round robin)
1st) L Westfall Handley
2nd) C. Adams Frankfort
3rd) S. Bodkin East Hardy
132 (only 2 wrestlers)
1st) W. Datri Fort Hill
2nd) D. Martinez Jefferson
138
1st) A. Smith Frankfort
2nd) B. Jones East Hardy
3rd) J Atkinson Fort Hill
4th) T. Watts Jefferson
145
1st) K. Sherman Frankfort
2nd) T. Wertz Fort Hill
3rd) E. Lopez Handley
4th) Radford Jefferson
152
1st) N. Bunbasi Fort Hill
2nd) D.B. Ott Jefferson
3rd) L. Richman Hampshire
4th) T. Tarallo East Hardy
160 (round robin)
1st) S. Bishop Handley
2nd) D. Iman East Hardy
3rd) H. Baeyak Fort Hill
170
1st) A. Anderson Fort Hill
2nd) J. Shipe East Hardy
3rd) A. Vega Handley
4th) O. Jett Handley
182 (only 1 wrestler, didn’t want to move weight class)
1st) M. Miller East Hardy
195
1st) N. Doman Fort Hill
2nd) M. Graham Jefferson
3rd) N. Armenhurst Frankfort
4th) D. Marley Frankfort
220
1st) Q. Mudd Handley
2nd) M. Harmen East Hardy
3rd) B. Miller East Hardy
4th) L. Dawson Fort HIll
285
1st) D. Hockman East Hardy
2nd) C. Hess Fort Hill
3rd) J. Staub Hampshire
4th) E. Eguilar Handley
