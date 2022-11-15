Girls 2nd, boys 3rd in season opener
SHEPHERDSTOWN – Things looked a little different for the Trojan swimmers heading into the 2022 campaign starting with their 1st year coach Lindsay McNelis.
During the offseason, former swim coach Lisa Lease stepped down after 4 years at the helm allowing McNelis an opportunity to take over the program.
The 1st year coach wasted no time in addressing a concerning trend, the dwindling numbers of Trojan swimmers.
Last year HHS had just 8 kids competing, however, this year the squad has increased two-fold.
“We’ve been incredibly lucky to double our numbers from last year,” said McNe- lis.
“It gives us the ability to be more competitive in our meets. It also allows swim to impact the lives of more kids in Hampshire County.”
With the greater number of kids, including enough boys to construct relay teams, McNelis outlined what her plans are for the 2022 season.
“This year is a growing year since we have 10 new swimmers, mostly freshman and sophomores,” said McNelis.
“My goal is to get them comfortable in the water and better their times each week. For my returning swimmers, my goal is to challenge them to continue to improve their times, be role models for their team, and work toward states.”
Preseason practices have been happening for the past few weeks but, unfortunately, one of the venues the Trojan swim team has used in previous season is closed for repairs – the WVSDB pool.
“The pool itself has a major leak and right now it is completely empty,” said WVSDB superintendent Clayton Burch.
Burch confirmed plans to assess the damage and fix the pool, however, the pool will not be available for the Trojans this season.
Without WVSDB's pool, HHS was challenged with finding a proper pool to practice diving considering the Wellness Center is only 5 and a half feet deep.
Luckily, McNelis found some creative solutions.
"We are very lucky in Hampshire County to have multiple pools," McNelis said.
“During the summer, we were able to use the Romney Pool. Currently, we are using the Wellness Center for the bulk of our practices. Amazingly, Charlie Streisel is allowing us to use his indoor pool for several weeks to work with diving, as it is 8 feet deep and allowed us to get comfortable with diving prior to our 1st meet.”
That 1st meet happened on Saturday in Shepherdstown. The Trojans faced some familiar competition, yet this year both the boys and girls teams found themselves in unfamiliar positions, finishing ahead of other schools.
The Trojan girls tied for 2nd place out of the quad-meet while the Hampshire boys finished 3rd out of 4.
“We have a lot more girls so they have the ability to score more points, which really helps,” explained McNelis.
“We have some returning swimmers that are super strong and some really fast new swimmers, so they were able to place in pretty much every event they did.”
One of the standout swimmers from the girl’s side of the meet was Ambrielle Odom.
“She’s the one to watch,” said McNelis.
“Her 100 time this year was fantastic, and if she keeps on making strides in her times, she will make it to states.”
The fact that the HHS boys competed as a team and picked up a win over Hedgesville is no small feat considering the boys have not outperformed any opponent in the past 2 seasons.
“I thought the boys put forth a huge effort,” said McNelis.
“Technically, we have 3 new swimmers which gives us the ability to participate in more events. So now that we have 4 boys, we can do relays as well, so it gives each boy the opportunity to swim in 4 events, versus just in 2.”
Although there were many positives from the 1st showing of the year, McNelis had her team working hard at practice on Monday focused on figuring out the strengths of each swimmer.
“We are trying to get all of our times in for different events so that we know what our strong suits are,” said McNelis.
“So, I’ve kind of figured out who might be a little more under pressure, who might not swim as fast at an event as what they swim in practice, which really helps me to know where to place people in relays and things like that to make them the most successful.”
The Trojans have their 2nd meet of the season on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Shepherd University starting at 7:30 p.m.
“This week we are going to focus on getting kids into different events, so I’m excited to see what they can do,” remarked McNelis on her plans for Saturday.
HAMPSHIRE SWIM
Boys team results
Jefferson 66 HHS 18
HHS 30 Hedgesville 26
Goretti 45 HHS 19
RECORD: 1-2
Girls team results
Jefferson 71 HHS 15
HHS 40 Hedgesville 11
HHS 35 Goretti 35
RECORD: 1-1-1
Next up
Shepherd University, Saturday Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Girls individual results
200 yard medley
Gamber, McNelis, Voit, Odom 4th - 3:16
200 yard IM
Delaney McNelis 3rd - 3:44
50 yard freestyle
Ambrielle Odom 4th - 33.26
Paige Voit 6th - 36.16
100 yard freestyle
Ambrielle Odom 3rd - 1:13.36
Paige Voit 6th - 1:28.96
200 yard freestyle relay
McNelis, Gamber, Voit, Odom 3rd - 2:24.41
Smith, Moreland, Custer, Dice 5th - 2:30.31
100 yard backstroke
Delaney McNelis 4th - 1:47.67
Addisyn Gamber 5th - 1:53.99
400 yard freestyle relay
Smith, Moreland, Custer, Dice 3rd - 6:14.65
DeLauriers, Wolford, Haines, Harden 4th - 7:18.87
Boys individual results
200 yard IM
Ryan Quick 3rd - 3:05
50 yard freestyle
Josiah Lester 5th - 36.55
Caleb McDuffie 7th - 46.88
100 yard freestyle
Carter Pyles 4th - 1:18.20
Josiah Lester 6th - 1:33.98
200 yard freestyle relay
McDuffie, Lester, Pyles, Quick 3rd - 2:36.05
100 yard breaststroke
Ryan Quick 4th - 1:31.82
Carter Pyles 6th - 1:51.05
400 yard freestyle relay
McDuffie, Lester, Pyles, Quick 2nd - 6:15.49
