Virginia was good this spring. Really good in fact. So far, Brandon Martin and I have hunted a total of five days and have killed three turkeys on public land. Back in the middle of April, we walked into a new piece and had a great weekend, taking turkeys on both days and having opportunities at others. Since I am a little behind on the season’s stories, I’ll pick up where I left off a few weeks ago. Since then, there have been many more stories created, but they’ll have to wait.
The morning of the 15th dawned warm but clear. Brandon and I made a long drive, well before daylight, to a piece of public land that we have been map scouting. After climbing to the top of a long ridge, we waited for daylight but were met with silence as the sun made its arrival.
Looking at the map, we decided to make our way out the ridge we were on, and get to a large hollow with a few finger ridges jutting out into it with hopes there would be a turkey somewhere in the area. Not wasting time, we moved as quickly as possible in that direction to get there before the turkeys would fly down.
Upon arrival, Brandon immediately got his owl hooter out and let out a few hoots to hopefully get a gobbler to shock gobble at it. Sure enough, about as far as we could hear, a turkey let loose at Brandon’s owl imitation.
Glancing at the topo map, we decided the turkey was most likely in a small ravine across from the large hollow we were standing next to. Knowing we had to close the gap, the two of us took off on a death run down into the large hollow and up the other side. After catching our breath once getting to the top, Brandon pulled a mouth call out and let out a few yelps. Surprisingly, the turkey crushed the call about 200 yards away, which meant we had to get into position fast.
Picking a couple of trees on the edge of the ravine the turkey was in, we sat down and readied our guns. The minutes ticked by and Brandon let out another call and the original gobbler, and a second one, gobbled just out of sight. Moments later, I could hear footsteps in the leaves as well as Brandon slipping the safety off on his gun. Soon, a gobbler’s head materialized into views, and the report of Brandon’s gun echoed through the valley.
It was another warm but sunny morning. Brandon and I made the long drive yet again to the same piece of public where he killed the turkey the day before. Our plan had changed as we decided to make a long trek in the dark to a place we had messed with some turkey the day prior after he had killed his gobbler. Upon arrival, we sipped our coffee, then got out of the truck with plenty of darkness to spare, which was key because we had a solid 45 minutes of walking ahead of us.
As daylight broke, we were welcomed with a gobble roughly 400 yards away. The next hour was spent messing with that turkey, which I crawled within 40 yards of, but by the time I got to a good shooting position his hens had drug him out of sight.
Deciding to leave that particular turkey, we moved to an area where we had found a pile of turkey sign the day before. It didn’t take long before striking a gobbler on a small ridge across from us. The turkey was gobbling quite well, but he was on private ground, which was off-limits to us.
Deciding he was in a good enough mood to close a large distance, Brandon and I began to call aggressively, with hopes of firing the turkey up enough to come across the ravine. In the meantime, another turkey, on our ridge, began gobbling, so we decided to cut the distance and get between the two gobblers.
Once we closed the distance on the second turkey, the original turkey gobbled on our ridge, in the exact spot we had called to him from. It had not taken him nearly as long as we had thought for him to cross the ravine, and although we were 200 yards from him, we figured we were still in a great spot to kill him.
Sitting against a par of large oak trees, Brandon pulled out his trumpet call and let out a few yelps. The tom fired back and within minutes, footsteps in the leaves filled my ears.
Brandon saw the gobbler first, he had swung far to the left and by the time he worked into my view, I had to swing on him a bit. Once he got behind a tree, I slowly moved my gun and was ready as he stepped into an opening. The 35-yard shot was perfect for the load of tss I sent his way.
April has been one for the books thus far. I have hunted a lot, and have killed a few more turkeys which will be chronicled in the coming weeks.
I am actually tagged out in WV, and PA at the moment, but am still holding both of my Maryland tags. Now that May is upon us, I will be pointing my truck towards the north in hopes of staying in gobbling turkeys. We are halfway through, but there is plenty of good hunting left to be had. o
