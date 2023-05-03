Virginia was good this spring. Really good in fact. So far, Brandon Martin and I have hunted a total of five days and have killed three turkeys on public land. Back in the middle of April, we walked into a new piece and had a great weekend, taking turkeys on both days and having opportunities at others. Since I am a little behind on the season’s stories, I’ll pick up where I left off a few weeks ago. Since then, there have been many more stories created, but they’ll have to wait. 

April 15

