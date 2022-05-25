Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is offering a series of summer sports clinics in June.
The clinics will be held at the Hampshire High School gymnasium and will be scheduled as follows:
Girls Basketball – June 20 and 21 from 8 until 11 a.m.; grades 2 through 7; registration fee $20
Boys Basketball – June 22 from 8 until 11 a.m.; grades 2 through 4; registration fee $10
Boys Basketball – June 23 from 8 until 11 a.m.; grades 5 through 7; registration fee $10
Volleyball – June 29 and 30; grades 2 through 5 from 8 until 10 a.m.; grades 6 and 7 from 8 until 11 a.m.; registration fee $20.
(All grade levels are for the 2022-23 school year.)
The clinics will be run by HHS head coaches Julieanne Buckley (Girls Basketball), Dan Alkire (Boys Basketball) and Megan Fuller (Volleyball). They will focus on both individual and team fundamentals and skills.
There are 3 ways to register for the clinics.
You may register online on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, by filling out and sending the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page.
You may register in person at the HCP&R office, which is located at 90 North High Street in Romney, any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 pm. Registrations will also be accepted the day of the clinic at HHS. Don’t miss out on this chance to learn how to play your favorite sports the Trojan way.
Lewis and Clark Circus
Lewis and Clark Circus is coming to Romney for 4 great shows on Sat., June 11, and Sun., June 12, on the sports field at Old Romney Middle School on School Street.
The Saturday shows will be held at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday shows will be at 2 and 4:30 p.m.
Advance sale tickets for each performance are $20 for adults, with 1 child 12-and-under admitted free with each adult ticket purchased.
Each additional child will cost just $5. Tickets at the gate will be $25 for each adult, with 1 child admitted free and each additional child will be $10.
Advance sale tickets may be purchased online at lccircus.com.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is complete and ready for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
Full Day Rental: $500
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals. Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, and a private conference room.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.