Hampshire beats Frankfort, loses to Keyser in opening week of play
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan cagers opened the 2021-22 campaign with a pair of Mineral County teams, losing 42-38 on Tuesday night to Keyser and defeating Frankfort 59-50 on Friday night at home.
Keyser 42 Hampshire 38
Last season, the Trojans knocked Keyser out of the postseason with a 59-38 sectional semifinal win on Sunrise Summit. The loss lingered in the minds of the Golden Tornado during the offseason, and they were focused on getting revenge against their sectional rival.
“We told them about last year when Hampshire beat the crap out of us, pretty much every single game, and I’ve always preached it when I’ve been coaching – redemption,” said Keyser coach Johnny Haines after the game.
The Trojans seemed to be on their way to another decisive victory over the Golden Tornado, establishing leads of 12-6, 20-12 and 31-25 at the end of each quarter.
However, the 4th quarter proved to be much different as the sounds of a Tornado filled the Keyser gym as they blew by Hampshire’s defense during the final 8 minutes, scoring 17 points.
“It was a playoff-type atmosphere,” said Haines.
Tied 38-38, Keyser’s Hunter VanPelt drilled the game winning shot with 3.8 seconds remaining to give Keyser the opening game victory.
“I told Hunter that it’s his team and he did the right thing, took it to the hoop and made the shot, so props to him,” said Haines.
The senior hero finished the game with 12 points, while Noah Broadwater scored 11 of his 17 points in the 2nd half to lead Keyser.
The Trojans were led by sophomore Jenson Fields, who finished with 15 points while the big man down low, Easton Shanholtz, tallied 11 points.
Hampshire coach Danny Alkire accepted blame for the loss to Keyser, stating that he failed to adapt in the 2nd half to the smaller lineup by Keyser.
“I didn’t put us in position to beat them,” admitted Alkire. “They went small on us and the little bit of pressure got to us and I didn’t adjust.”
Hampshire 59 Frankfort 50
The Trojans flexed their defensive muscles at home on Friday night, especially in the 1st half, to pick up their 1st victory of the season. Hampshire held Frankfort to only 12 points during the 1st and 2nd quarters; however, it was the Trojan offense that earned the victory for HHS scoring 42 points in the 2nd half.
“I think the players learned something from the Keyser game,” said coach Alkire. “We did better on the details, like boxing out, more sprinting to the gap and improved communication.”
Entering the 4th quarter, the game was still up in the air tied 35-35, and the offensive might of Hampshire outscored Frankfort 24-15 over the final 8 minutes to earn the victory.
Sophomore Jenson Fields once again showed off his ability to score the basketball, finishing with a game-high 19 points. Easton Shanholtz saved his scoring for the 2nd half, pouring in 12 points in the 3rd and 4th quarters.
Seniors Alex Hott and Zack Hill combined for 14 points, scoring 8 and 6 points respectively.
Ashton Haslacker had a nice game as well, finishing with 6 points for the Trojans.
Trojans on parade
The Hampshire boys basketball team was a hit in the Christmas Parade this weekend as they brought Little Tikes basketball hoops and interacted with the fans that lined Main Street giving away chances to shoot buckets.
“That was all my wife’s idea,” Alkire said, crediting his wife Sadie. “I just wanted our guys to show the young kids love, because these are the same kids that show up and support our guys. To see the faces of these little kids looking up to these guys, it’s like you can’t even explain.” o
