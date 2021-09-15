Hampshire defense key in 1-0 victory over Musselman
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan kickers traveled to Inwood on Monday night and came away with a 1-0 victory to improve to 4-1-1 on the season.
Coach Troy Crane complimented several of his standout players on defense,
“Colleen Hott, Natalie Sions, Hailey Evans and Danny Buckler have been playing extremely well,” said Crane.
“Taylor Kirk played fantastic at Mussleman and Bailey Saville has worked her way into the lineup as a true freshman and has played great here of late.”
The Trojans only goal was netted by Izzy Blomquist, assisted by Hannah Ault.
One of the major reasons Hampshire continues to shine on defense is thanks to the goaltender Hailee Jenkins.
“She is consistently proving to be one of the best goalies in our region,” said Crane.
“The fact of the matter is our back-line has been dominate enough to allow us to win every game we have played thus far.”
Although the back line has played solid so far this season, the Trojans suffered their 1st loss of the season on Saturday.
Hampshire visited Philippi over the weekend and the Philip Barbour Colts knocked off the Trojans 3-1.
Hannah Ault scored the lone Trojan goal assisted by Izzy Blomquist.
“When we play a team that matches us athletically and speed wise, we must have patience and build with layers and connected passes,” said Coach Crane.
“You could really see our youth against Phillip Barbour. We were impatient and tried the push forward when we didn’t have the numbers.”
The Trojan offense has stalled the past 2 games, netting 2 goals combined.
“We have a lot of work to do in our attack,” Crane confirmed.
Although the offense struggled against the Colts, one player that stood out defensively for Coach Crane’s squad was Colleen Hott.
“She just plays fantastic in the back,” praised Crane.
Hampshire is back in action with a game at Keyser High on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. ο
