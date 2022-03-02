The Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive has concluded for another year. D&D Plumbing, Scott and Becky Heavener, Milleson’s Walnut Grove Campground, and Lambert’s Drug Store generously donated to the Fund Drive last week, bringing the total to $8,095.
Those donations will allow us to purchase several new displays, as well as make necessary repairs to the displays we already have. Thanks to everyone who contributed.
If you still want to contribute to the drive, it isn’t too late. Donations of any size are appreciated. If you just want to send in $5 or $10, every contribution helps make the festival that much better in 2022. And we’ll list every contributor, no matter how big or how small the contribution, on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com.
You may mail your contribution to HCP&R at PO Box 213, Romney, West Virginia 26757, or you may deliver it in person to our office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. We are looking forward to another great year of the Festival in 2022!
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The new Conference Center at Hampshire Park is complete and ready for rentals. The 6,600-square-foot Conference Center is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
Rental rates will be as follows:
4-Hour block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.; 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.): $250
Full Day Rental: $500
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.
Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 250 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, and a private conference room.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours, or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
The gymnasium, cafeteria, and kitchen at Old Capon Bridge Middle School are available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer, or soap and water
2. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
3. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
4. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
Two-hour block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $75 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. – noon; 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.; 6 – 10 p.m.): $150 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full Day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Pavilion and Park Reservations
On Monday, Jan. 10, HCP&R began taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2022 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through Oct. 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks.
Pavilions for picnics, family reunions, or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park. Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented. You may also rent the amphitheater at Central Hampshire for only $55 per day.
If you have a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on the facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($75 for the whole park the entire day, including the disc golf course). All our parks now have electric outlets, running water, and restroom facilities.
To rent a pavilion or park, or just to get more information, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 304-822-7300, or you may stop by the office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those hours.
We will also accept reservations via our email at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Don’t forget to get your reservation in early so you don’t miss out on that special place for your picnic or outing. o
