SUNRISE SUMMIT – The dream season came to a conclusion on Thursday night as the Washington Patriots handed Hampshire (14-1-4) their 1st loss of the season, a 2-0 defeat in the class AAA, region 2, section 2 title game.
Although the Trojans fell short of winning a sectional championship, coach Troy Crane was proud of his kids for the remarkable season
“Completely thought it was a dream come true for our girls,” said Crane.
Before the game kicked off, the stands were packed with Trojan fans including the Hampshire High marching band.
“The support was outstanding,” said Crane about the environment at Rannells Field.
Once the game got underway, the Trojans played fierce.
“I honestly felt like the 1st 10 minutes we were doing really well,” said Crane.
The momentum reversed course at the 23 minute mark of the 1st half when a scrum in the box led to an own goal (credited to Journey Vrobel of Washington) to give the Patriots a 1-0 advantage.
“Once they made the own goal, it felt like we were pressing,” said Crane.
Things only got worse when Chloe Miller scored for Washington at the 8:57 mark to give WHS a 2-0 lead.
At intermission Coach Crane attempted to gather his kids and calm down his team knowing there were still 40 minutes left to play.
“At halftime I told the kids to look at the stands and I reminded them, these people are here for you,” said Crane.
Hampshire fought hard in the 2nd half but simply couldn’t break through the pesky Patriot defense.
“With 18 minutes to go, we went all for break, leaving only 3 players back,” remarked Crane on his strategy to generate some offense.
It didn’t work and Hampshire finished the game without scoring a goal, which only happened in 2 other games this season (once against Washington).
Undefeated
The outcome of the sectional championship game didn’t dim the accomplishments of the historic regular season by the Trojans.
“With me growing up in this county, what the girls have done is unheard of,” said Crane.
“Beyond the wins, it’s much more than that, just from a character standpoint, it was one of the best seasons we have ever had – this team’s character stood out,”
Next
The Trojans have a young nucleus and will likely be competing for a sectional championship next season. Coach Crane gave some advice to his returning players.
“Just take this moment as a motivational stepping stone, find a way to get over the next hump,” Crane told his team.
Coach also noted the importance of having support from the parents and those around the program that made this season successful.
“Thanks to everyone involved with this program and especially my assistant coaches, Dennis Keckley and Brooke Judy, who worked tirelessly throughout the season.
SUNRISE SUMMIT – After watching the Trojans girls suffer a heartbreaking defeat in the early sectional championship game, the Trojan boys learned a lesson, the importance of grabbing an early lead.
One minute and 50 seconds into the contest, Brady Pyles dished a pass to the all-time leading scorer in Hampshire history, Dom Strawn, and Dom did what Dom does best – score.
“We came out strong and hard and stepped to everything with full intensity, full energy,” said HHS coach Robby Hott.
“Got that goal and had the momentum going. Then I think we just backed off a little bit, gave them a little more space.”
Strawn’s 21st goal of the season gave HHS the early edge but Washington responded 10 minutes later when Keegan Dardis found the back of the net to knot the game 1-1.
Hampshire and Washington battled back-and-forth with neither team able to grab a goal until the 2nd overtime.
One minute into the 2nd OT, the Patriots took a corner kick and the ball flew to the backside of the box.
A Trojan defender got his head on the ball to clear the threat, but Bryan Rodriguez gained possession and sent a pass to Johann Avarca who buried the ball just inside the right post to give the Patriots a golden goal victory.
“We kind of backed off and tried to play, which I don’t like to do, a little big ball,” Hott said. “We had more people running after the ball instead of playing for possession which gave them more time to possess the ball.”
The Trojans (11-4-4) finish the season as the most accomplished boys soccer team in HHS history.
“The season was absolutely fantastic,” reflected Hott.
“We always set goals to do one better, last year we wanted to win a certain number of games and beat an eastern panhandle school, this year we wanted to beat that number from last year and win another game in the panhandle and we did just that and then some. Just being able to host a sectional championship is amazing.”
After the game coach Hott told his boys there was nothing to hang their heads about.
“This season went far further than we even set our goals to be and that due to their hard work and determination. This was a great team and a great season from start to finish.” o
