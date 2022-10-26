Nick Carroll Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – The dream season came to a conclusion on Thursday night as the Washington Patriots handed Hampshire (14-1-4) their 1st loss of the season, a 2-0 defeat in the class AAA, region 2, section 2 title game.

Della Knight

Della Knight takes aim on frame
Trojan boys celebrate

The Trojans celebrate after Dom Strawn scored the 1st goal of the game. 

