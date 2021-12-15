FARMINGTON – The Trojans took a trip west on Saturday to play against perennial power North Marion, and the Huskies came away with victory, 71-45.
Although the final score was lopsided, the game was up for grabs at halftime with North Marion leading 28-24.
“We played really good defense,” said coach Julieanne Buckley regarding the 1st half. “Our D was on point, and we shot well from the free throw line. We handled their press pretty well.”
The 3rd quarter was the difference in the game as the Huskies held Hampshire to just 2 points while scoring 22 points of their own.
“I think we were kind of content with the way the 1st half went and thinking that it would be the same in the 2nd half,” explained Buckley on what went wrong in the 3rd quarter.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well from the floor, and we were so worried about them shooting the 3 ball.”
Emma Freels led North Marion with 16 points, while Olivia Toland finished with 14 for the Huskies.
The Trojans were led by Liz Pryor and Hannah Ault, who each scored 10 points. Izzy Blomquist finished with 9 points, while Kora McBride and Kiersten King both had 6 points. Jaden Kerns chipped in 4 points as well for HHS.
Next up for Hampshire is a game today on the road against Musselman, with a tip-off time of 7 p.m.
The Trojans are back in action on Sunrise Summit on Friday, Dec. 17 against Wheeling Central Catholic with a tip time of 6 p.m. o
Last week
Lost 38-36 to North Marion
Record: 1-2 overall
This week
opponent: Musselman
when: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15
where: Inwood
opponent: Wheeling CC
when: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17
where: Sunrise Summit
