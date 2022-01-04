Dante Stills will return to WVU for 5th year
Fairmont Senior grad Dante Stills announced that he will return to the Mountaineer defensive line for the 2022 campaign. In 2021, Stills earned All-Big 12 1st Team honors collecting 36 tackles and 7 sacks. Over his 47-game career, Stills has amassed 111 tackles and 19 sacks.
WVU’s defense received another boost last week when leading tackler Josh Chandler-Semedo announced his intention to return to Morgantown for his 5th season next year. The senior middle linebacker announced his plans on twitter last Saturday.
Chandler-Semedo led WVU with 110 tackles in 2021. The Ohio native has tallied 260 tackles in 44 games in his West Virginia career.
Hampshire County Little League
Hampshire Co. Little League is hosting open gym at HHS Baseball facility every Thursday in January from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This is open to all youth boys and girls ages 5 to 14. For more information contact Mark Roomsburg 304-813-4909.
Hampshire Co. Little League is looking for volunteers for our spring programs.
We need umpires for boys and girls programs. To help teach our girls softball program, contact Mark Roomsburg 304-813--4909.
New year, no ramps: West Virginia parks nix harvesting
Beginning with the new year, visitors will no longer be allowed to harvest ramps within the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River in West Virginia.
The National Park Service announced the change recently, noting that in recent surveys, park biologists could find no evidence of several historic ramp populations and some other sites were “overwhelmingly small.”
Ramps, also known as wild leeks, are a spring onion native to the rich, deciduous forests in eastern and Great Lakes states.
Ramp harvesting can be permitted for personal consumption, but only if it is determined that “the gathering or consumption will not adversely affect park wildlife, the reproductive potential of a plant species, or otherwise adversely affect park resources.”
Since ramp harvesting usually entails the collection of the entire plant, park officials can’t say that harvest doesn’t adversely affect its population, according to the release.
The restrictions will continue until biologists determine that harvesting can occur while still maintaining a viable ramp population within the 3 national parks.
In addition, park biologists will investigate the feasibility of restoring historic ramp populations through reintroduction. Additional surveys, monitoring of plant populations, and research into leaf-only harvesting will also continue. o
