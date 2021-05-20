Trevor Sardo

Trevor Sardo

Trevor Sardo earned class AAA All-State Honorable Mention as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Trevor averaged 9.2 ppg, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists,  1.6 steals.  and 71.2%, a team best ar the free throw line. Unselfish and adaptive, Sardo accepted his TEAM  FIRST / Have No Ego mindset preached by Coach Alkire.  Sardo earned Honorable Mention in 2019 as well. 

