Hampshire Future Trojans indoor soccer U12

Hampshire Future Trojans indoor soccer U12 (front row) Brayden Doman; (back row, left to right) Tristian Dillinger, Liam Taylor, Jaxen Gray, Taylor Waugh, Reed Pyles, Kaden Flores, Eric Blomquist, Trenton Waugh, Jaden Denmark, Marcus McNickle, Elijah Lopez, Tanner Waugh; (not pictured) Jaden Howard.

WINCHESTER – The youth soccer pipeline in Hampshire County continues to strengthen, even during the winter months, thanks to a committed bunch of kids playing in the Winchester Indoor Soccer League. 

“All of the kids on my team are Hampshire kids,” said coach Darrin Hapbell. 

