WINCHESTER – The youth soccer pipeline in Hampshire County continues to strengthen, even during the winter months, thanks to a committed bunch of kids playing in the Winchester Indoor Soccer League.
“All of the kids on my team are Hampshire kids,” said coach Darrin Hapbell.
“We have some kids from the middle schools, Romney and Capon Bridge, and other kids from elementary schools like Romney, Augusta and Slanesville.”
The old Capon Bridge MS gym has been a great asset for Hapbell’s squad with practices lasting 90 minutes, typically from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Games are played on the weekend with a total of 7 games per session.
An eighth game is reserved for the teams that finish top 2 to determine a league champion.
The Future Trojans have been playing excellent ball so far this session, sporting an undefeated record of 4-0.
Session 1 kicked off on the first weekend in November and will conclude on New Year’s Eve.
Coach Hapbell is hoping to break in the new year with a freshly minted title trophy on his mantle and believes his team has the ingredients to win the session 1 championship.
“Our next 3 games are against some stronger opponents, kids who play travel ball, so it will show us where we are at and what we need to continue to work on.”
There are 2 divisions of middle school players and they are both co-ed.
The Future Trojans currently compete in the 5th and 6th grade division.
The other middle school division is filled with players from 7th and 8th grade.
The league offers other playing opportunities including high school JV boys, high school varsity boys, high school girls, and adult divisions.
Session 2 starts after the new year.
Indoor soccer offers players an opportunity to gain experience while developing fundamental skills
“The biggest thing I’m focusing on with these kids is just the fundamentals – a good first touch, passing the ball to feet, making runs off the ball, communicating with each other and overall team chemistry,” said Hapbell.
As an assistant coach on the HHS Trojan varsity soccer squad, Hapbell knows what it takes to compete and thrive in class AAA.
“Our success this year at the varsity level comes from the kids having played together for years before they got to high school which just takes time,” explained Hapbell.
“If these younger boys can start building the bond now instead of waiting till their freshmen year, then we will have an even stronger program in years to come.”
Whether it’s playing AYSO or indoor soccer, the ultimate goal is to continue building the program.
“From our youth fall and spring outdoor leagues, to working with the younger kids for indoor, our goal is to get better.”
When it comes to indoor, there are certain skills that get mastered faster because of the reduced field size and walls that border the perimeter.
“The indoor field is much smaller and we play 7v7,” explained Hapbell.
“The kids play the ball off the wall so there’s no throw in’s and no offside. The pace of the game is faster so the kids have to know where they want to pass the ball before it gets to them, it sharpens their decision-making skills while on the pitch.”
The Future Trojans are having fun scoring goals and winning games, proven by their 4-0 flawless start.
“The passing and teamwork has improved and the kids are seeing that if they trust each other, we can score a ton of goals and have fun along the way,” said Hapbell.
For kids interested in playing indoor soccer, the league is open to everyone.
More information is available at – winchesterindoorsoccerleague.com. o
