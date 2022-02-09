SHEPHERDSTOWN – The Trojans swam their hardest at regionals, but were unable to clinch a spot into states to effectively end the season for the paddlers.
“We worked hard all season doing everything that we could to do our best and that is exactly what happened at regionals,” said coach Lisa Lease.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Alex Kile finished 11th (2:36) with Ambrielle Odom nearby taking 13th (2:43).
In the 50-yard freestyle, Taylor Kirk took 11th (30.71), Ambrielle Odom 17th (32.42) and Katie Dice 28th (36.33).
Senior Alex Kile wound up in 10th place (1:08) in the 100-yard freestyle, while senior Taylor Kirk took 12th (1:11). Delaney McNelis also swam in the 100-yard free, landing in 21st place (1:20).
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the combination of McNelis, Odom, Kirk and Kile finished in 8th place (2:15) which earned the team 2 points.
The Trojans earned another 2 points as a team as the same combination competed in the 400-yard freestyle relay and finished 8th (4:59), which was their best time of the year.
Katie Dice swam in the 100-yard breaststroke and trimmed 12 seconds off her best time of the season (1:47) which was good enough for 15th place.
“They came out and gave their very best and I am proud of all that they accomplished this season,” said Coach Lease.
The Trojan boys did not compete at regionals.
The Jefferson boys and the Fairmont Senior girls took 1st place overall at regionals. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.