As we enter the holiday season, I have an offer for you kids that want to be adults. Let’s switch roles.
Holidays slowly change as you weave through life, as the sense of charm begins to wear off as you age. By the time you hit your late teens, the magic of holidays has dissipated into a more realistic perception of tradition.
Experiencing holidays as a kid is completely different than celebrating that holiday as an adult.
My holiday rankings as a child:
1. Christmas — The guarantee of gifts combined with the best holiday decor made Jesus’s birthday the Alabama of holidays. Without a doubt, Christmas was the undisputed champion of holidays. With Old Saint Nick guaranteed to deliver the goods year-after-year and 2 weeks off school, Christmas is every child’s dream.
2. Thanksgiving — Hard to beat a holiday that features food and football. Additional bonus points for Thanksgiving if you played some pickup games in the backyard. The biggest reason “The Giving” was the cream of the crop, was the Horn of Plenty overflowing with Mom’s best dishes. And without a doubt, my mom made the best cheesy potatoes. After gorging on the tastiest of suppers, apple and pumpkin pie capped off with mountains of whipped cream ended my day with delight.
3. Halloween — Dress up like your hero, whether it’s Michael Jordan or Superman and receive free candy and compliments from adult neighbors. As a kid, this sounds too good to be true. Hunting for huge pumpkins and carving Jack-O-Lanterns was a key attribute as well.
4. Independence Day — Close off the street and have neighbors contribute to a large stockpile of fireworks in the middle of summer. Meat on the grill with frozen popsicles abundant, the excitement of watching colorful explosions was 2nd to none. Perfect weather was another nice attribute to the 4th of July holiday.
5. Easter — Wake up early and hunt for eggs filled with treasures. Count me in on Easter. The celebration of Jesus’s resurrection also marked the unofficial start to spring. Easter dinner was always tasty as well.
As I mentioned previously, holidays slowly change as you weave through life. Now the same holidays have very different meanings. For example:
1. Christmas – Hard to find a holiday with more stressed placed on the consumer. You gotta buy this, you gotta wrap that, you gotta get this EXACT present or else Christmas will be ruined and it’s all your fault. The pressures from retailers like Wal-Mart tell you to “Make this the BEST Christmas EVER!” Sounds like profit margins are more important than the reason for the season.
2. Thanksgiving – Buy food early, but not too early it will spoil. Make sure everyone at the family table will act cordially. Make sure to have alternative dishes for those with alternative diets. Wake up early, cook all day, and be rewarded with a steeple full of dirty dishes scattered everywhere. Thankfully, there is football (but does Detroit Lion football really count as football?).
3. Halloween – Get a costume and make sure you don’t embarrass yourself. That’s a challenge in itself. Buy a bunch of candy, but make sure not to eat the candy, it’s for the kids. That’s another tough challenge. The best part of being an adult for Halloween is enjoying other people’s costumes, especially the kids.
4. Independence Day – I have 2 options as an adult to celebrate the 4th of July. Purchase overpriced cheap Chinese fireworks to celebrate America, or fight traffic and crowds of people to watch a firework display in an urban area. Neither one sounds appealing to me.
5. Easter – What a LONG day. Wake up before dawn to hide eggs, and then attend one of the longest Masses known to mankind, and then quickly scamper home to make a meal for hungry guests. On Monday morning, I’m so sleepy that I will need 3 days of rest before I resurrect.
So kids, as we enter the holiday season, I have an offer for you. Let’s switch roles – you have fun being the adult, and I’ll go back to enjoying the holidays like a kid. ο
