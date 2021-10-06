Seniors shine on their home course
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Seniors Alex Kile and Alexa VanMeter are without a doubt the leaders of the pack when it comes to cross country.
These 2 standouts paced the Hampshire girls to a 3rd place finish on Saturday at the Paul Clovis Invitational, sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings.
With her patented pink socks, Kile darted to the front of the pack and never looked back, taking 3rd place overall with a time of 22:45.
“I was praying the whole time I wasn’t going to die,” Kile confessed while giggling.
Once again Kile credited her success to her clothing selection.
“I do think it’s the socks,” chuckled Kile. “I’ve been wearing the same socks the past few meets, and I’m not, like, superstitious, but I am consistent on what I’m doing.”
Hampshire head coach Bill Lipps was pleased with Kile’s efforts on the trail on Saturday.
“Alex is improved and has had a great mindset up to this point,” said coach Bill Lipps. “I look forward to what she is going to do at regionals.”
Kile’s running colleague Alexa VanMeter blazed the trail in 25:24 to place her 12th overall.
“I felt really good, but it was hard, so you just have to push yourself,” explained VanMeter shortly after she finished.
Although VanMeter is extremely familiar with the course, there is 1 section that is pure agony for any elite runner.
“Killer Hill,” said VanMeter.
Alexa’s mental toughness is something coach Bill Lipps appreciates, especially coming from a senior team leader.
“I have a lot of respect for Alexa,” said Lipps. “The effort at practices and races. This is something all runners aspire for.”
While Alexa was burning up the paths, her peers from the Hampshire Havoc student section also made an appearance, which provided a boost to VanMeter and her teammates.
“I know cross country is not super exciting, but it feels good to see your classmates and have them support you.”
Peyton Asbury had an outstanding day on the trail as well, coming in 13th place with a time of 25:37. Other finishers for Hampshire included: Ambrielle Odom 16th (26:34), Maliyah Steinmetz 17th (26:43), Kadey Haines 18th (26:46), Emalee Bradley 23rd (27:47), Paige Voit 24th (27:50) and Katie Dice 26th (28:05).
Hampshire was 8 points shy of 1st place, scoring 53 total points. Martinsburg was the top team, taking gold with 45 points. Hedgesville finished 2nd with 47 points.
“(The girls) are improving and we are getting in the meat of our workouts,” said Lipps when summarizing the status of his girls.
On the boys side of the meet, Hampshire wound up in 6th place overall with 127 points.
Frankfort took home 1st place with a score of 65 points, even though many of their varsity runners did not compete. Martinsburg finished 2nd with 70 points and Somerset (Pa.) took bronze with 75 points. Individually, the boys’ team is young, but Lipps likes what he sees.
“We saw a great effort and progression by our top 3 boys against their regional competition,” said Lipps. Brady Stump was the top Trojan finishing 16th overall (20:26), Mason Cardamone 18th (20:37), Cole Hudson 22nd (20:53), Justice Steinmetz 33rd (22:16), Cyrus Chaney 39th (22:54) and Tanner Ansel 41st (23:02).
Next up for Hampshire harriers is the Cumberland Area Meet on Thursday, Oct. 7, starting at 4 p.m. ο
