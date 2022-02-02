Fields stomps Applemen with 26 points, 6 3-pointers
SUNRISE SUMMIT – “It was just my night,” said sophomore sniper Jenson Fields after scoring 26 points to lead Hampshire over Musselman 79-69.
“It felt great man. That’s a team win that we needed.”
The Applemen (6-4) arrived on Sunrise Summit last Tuesday as the No. 8 ranked team in class AAAA with impressive wins over Martinsburg, Sherando and Spring Mills.
The task of knocking off the Applemen appeared to get much more difficult prior to tipoff as one of the leading scorers on the Trojans, Easton Shanholtz, was out due to quarantine.
Without their starting power forward, Hampshire’s task became more difficult.
“He’s a big part of our scoring game so someone had to step up,” said Fields.
Step up would be an understatement as Jenson Fields torched the nets from downtown draining 6 3-pointers and going 8-for-8 at the charity stripe.
Although Hampshire was short-handed, coach Danny Alkire had a gut feeling his team was ready to play.
“I woke up and thought it was going to be a great day,” said Alkire.
“I felt we were going to play well and that our kids were ready.”
Hampshire proved they were ready to play jumping out to a 17-16 lead after the 1st quarter and a 35-27 lead at intermission.
The Trojans matched Musselman in the 3rd quarter with 13 points to maintain an 8-point lead 48-40. The final 8 minutes was a scoring frenzy as the 2 squads combined for 60 points.
Musselman trailed by 2 possessions late in the 4th quarter, but the Trojans stood tough led by Jenson Fields who didn’t let pressure affect his approach, especially at the free throw line.
“I just get in my little zone, and it’s just me and the hoop,” explained Fields.
Coach Alkire agreed that Fields finds a mentality that works for him when facing pressure.
“It’s weird, it’s kind of like he is oblivious to everything,” said Alkire.
“He doesn’t get startled. He’s a gym rat that loves the game and he will continue to get better.”
Fields was a perfect 6-for-6 at the line in the 4th quarter, as Hampshire hit 17 of 25 free throws to squash any comeback from the Applemen.
Shooting guard Ashton Haslacker had another strong performance for Hampshire scoring 15 points, while seniors Zack Hill and Alex Hott both finished with 13.
“Ashton got us going then Alex Hott kept it up,” said coach Alkire.
“We had players step up all over. Zack went right after #25 and got some points out of it.”
Other Trojans that contributed included Jordan Gray and Mason Hott who both wound up with 5 points while Colin Hott added a layup.
Another kid that was a big factor in the win was Canyon Nichols. The 6’1 junior does all the little stuff on the court a coach could want, but rarely gets the praise he deserves because his actions are not portrayed on a stat sheet.
“Canyon stepped in and started for us,” said Alkire.
“He does so much stuff that goes unnoticed and most people don’t realize his contributions.”
Statistically for the Applemen, Jordan Holmes led the way with 19 points. Jayson Gordon scored 10, Trenton Wolfe had 9 while Matt Hahood and Troy Wooleston each added 8.
Hampshire (9-4) was scheduled to play James Wood on Saturday night, however, the Colonels decided to cancel the contest due to treacherous road conditions.
“We are going to continue to play and we will see what happens.”
Hampshire was back on the hardwood last night battling a tough team from Elkins.
Check out the Hampshire Review next week to see how the Trojans fared. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.