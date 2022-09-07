ONA – The Trojan cross country squad has spent quality time behind the windshield so far this season, traveling twice across the state to compete against the best of the best.
Last Saturday the Trojans took a 4-hour and 40 minute cruise to Cabell County to gain valuable experience on the course that hosts states year-after-year. Familiarity with the trail in Ona will help Hampshire prepare physically and mentally for states when that time comes.
With a relatively young group of harriers, coach Bill Lipps didn’t put emphasis on team scores, in favor of playing the long game.
“We’re focused on improving times,” said Lipps.
The preparation for race-day and getting accustomed to competing on a trail significantly different than the Paul Clovis Trail at HHS were strong reasons why Lipps chose to journey across the state.
Overall Lipps was pleased with the effort he saw from his squad. “The team continues to work hard,” said Lipps.
St. Mary’s Medical Center XC Festival
15. Giovanna Matthews – 23:23
24. Bailey Nichols – 24:06
26. Peyton Asbury – 24:42
41. Ambrielle Odom – 26:13
46. Elowyn Boward – 27:06
5. George Washington – 113
22. Richard Hudson – 19:39
27. Mason Cardamone – 20:06
65. Josiah Lester – 27:37
5. Parkersburg South – 126
6. George Washington – 147
