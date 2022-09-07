Ambrielle Odom

Ambrielle Odom (left) and Giovanna Matthews listen to coach Lipps before the race.

ONA – The Trojan cross country squad has spent quality time behind the windshield so far this season, traveling twice across the state to compete against the best of the best. 

Last Saturday the Trojans took a 4-hour and 40 minute cruise to Cabell County to gain valuable experience on the course that hosts states year-after-year. Familiarity with the trail in Ona will help Hampshire prepare physically and mentally for states when that time comes.

