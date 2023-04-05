Trojan miscues allow Vikings to rally
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Hampshire lost two close games last week, an 8-5 loss at home to Petersburg and a 3-2 loss at Spring Mills.
Petersburg 8 HHS 5
After the game last Tuesday against Petersburg, if you glanced at Hampshire’s scorebook, the number 0 appeared in the Earned Run category for Trojan pitchers. Zero earned runs for Hampshire hurlers, then they must’ve won, right? Wrong.
Petersburg capitalized on seven errors to defeat Hampshire 8-5.
“Most high school games are lost, not won,” said HHS coach Chad VanMeter.
“You know I preach, you catch the baseball and good things happen.”
Hampshire held a 5-3 lead entering the 6th inning, however, a pair of errors in the top half of the frame allowed the Vikings to score 5 runs, which was enough to win the game.
HHS Highlights
Although the outcome wasn’t what Hampshire desired, there were some noticeable performers on the diamond. On the mound, Ethan VanMeter wasn’t scheduled to pitch, but after starting pitcher J.J. Charlton couldn’t loosen up his arm, VanMeter stepped in at the last minute to hurl the first pitch.
VanMeter tossed five innings, allowing 3 hits and 0 earned runs with 2 strikeouts.
“Ethan was put in a tough situation and he kept them off balance,” said coach VanMeter.
“He threw his curveball for strikes and kept them at bay.”
At the plate, Conner Wolford had 2 hits and 2 RBI. Case Parsons also notched 2 hits. J.J. Charlton and Caleb Whitacre each had 1 hit and 1 RBI. Cannon Mowery added 1 hit.
“Hitting is a contagious thing,” said VanMeter.
“Once you get a couple it gets everybody going.”
The Trojans scored 3 runs in the 3rd and two more in the 5th.
Spring Mills 3 HHS 2
Heading into the game against Spring Mills, the Trojans focused on minimizing their errors in the field. In fact, Hampshire only had one error against the Cardinals, however, 12 strikeouts plagued the Trojans at the plate.
“Just too many strikeouts,” said VanMeter after the loss.
The Cardinals got up early with 1 run in the 1st and 2 runs in the 2nd to grab a 3-0 lead. Hampshire battled back in the 6th inning when J.J. Charlton singled on a hard ground ball to left field. The Trojans took advantage of a Cardinal error and Brady Stump scored to make it 3-1. Charlton eventually reached 3rd base when Alex Orndorff singled on a line drive to center field to push across the 2nd run for HHS. Unfortunately the rally ended with a strikeout.
To the Beach
The Trojans are having fun this week as they compete in the Mingo Bay Classic in beautiful Myrtle Beach. The Mingo Bay Classic is the second largest high school baseball tournament in America with over 100 teams competing yearly.
The experience in Myrtle is more than baseball, it’s a time for the kids to bond and make memories.
“I think it just brings us all closer together,” said VanMeter.
“Whether we are playing spikeball, putt-putt golf, or going out to eat as a team, we become a tightknit group.”
Check out the Hampshire Review next week to find out how the Trojans (2-5) fared on the Atlantic coast. o
