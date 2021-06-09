SHENANDOAH JUNCTION – The sectional playoffs were a microcosm of the season for the HHS softball team as Jefferson defeated the Trojans 18-1 and 16-1 in the sectional playoffs.
In the opening game of sectional play, the Trojans stayed positive and played with energy, however, the pace of the game was just a little too fast as the Cougars showed off their ability to smack the yellow ball.
Trailing 18-0 and heading into the bottom of the 5th inning, Hampshire didn’t let the scoreboard dictate their efforts as leadoff hitter Kassidy Baxter reached base followed by a beautiful hit from Isis Schauf to right field.
“Isis really came on at the end of the season,” praised coach Kevin Combs.
With 2 runners on, senior Samantha Moon hit a ball to Jefferson’s shortstop to drive in Kassidy Baxter, scoring Hampshire’s only run.
Although the score was lopsided, the feeling was different in the dugout.
“I thought we showed up with a little bit of energy today,” said coach Kevin Combs after the opening game loss.
“They kept their chins up and kept battling. That’s what I want them to do, keep on fighting. All in all, I thought we played well.”
Jefferson lost to Washington in the following game, which setup an elimination contest between HHS and Jefferson on Friday evening, which the Cougars won 16-1.
Hampshire ended the year with a record of 0-26 and looks to improve in the offseason.
“I knew that last year hurt us as far as not having a season,” said coach Combs.
“Maybe I didn’t realize how much it hurt us.”
The rebuilding project started on Monday night with a meeting on how to improve the program to get to be competitive once again.
“Clinics, weight room, tournaments or whatever we can do to try and catch up to varsity level softball is what we need to do. We are going to have some pitching clinics and some all-around clinics.” ο
