HHS narrowly beats Golden Tornado 4-2
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans went 1-2 the past week with lopsided losses to Hedgesville 12-2 and Jefferson 16-0. Hampshire (2-3) shrugged off those losses and learned from their mistakes, as evidenced on Monday night with a 4-2 victory at home over Keyser.
Hampshire 4 Keyser 2
Hampshire head coach Chad VanMeter reiterates every season his formula for winning baseball games, he refers to them as his three keys – good pitching, solid defense and timely hitting.
On Monday night, the boys in Green and White demonstrated their ability to put that formula into play.
Key 1: Good pitching
Conner Wolford tossed five solid innings for the Trojans, throwing 91 pitches allowing just 3 hits and 1 earned run with 5 strikeouts.
With Hampshire leading 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning, Wolford found himself in trouble after 2 batters. Keyser’s Seth Healy reached base after an error by Hampshire’s third baseman, then Chase Davis was walked after five pitches.
And that’s when the good pitching key kicked in.
With two guys on and no outs, Wolford battled Noah Broadwater, who has a knack to put the ball on the bat in big moments. Wolford needed 9 pitches to get Broadwater to hit a fly ball to left field.
Logan Rotruck singled on a line drive to left field to give the Golden Tornado bases loaded with 1 out.
Caden Youngblood hit a sac fly to center field, scoring Healy to knot the game 1-1 with 2 outs.
With 2 men on and 2 outs, Wolford dug deep and ended the inning with a swinging strikeout of Kris Bean to keep it 1-1.
“They could’ve scored 3 or 4 runs,” said VanMeter about Wolford in the fourth inning. “It was a big strikeout to end the inning.”
Caleb Whitacre pitched the final two innings for the Trojans throwing 35 pitches with 23 strikes allowing 0 hits and 0 runs.
In the top of the seventh, HHS was leading 4-2 when Whitacre walked the first batter Josh Shoemaker.
The key pitches for Whitacre was the swinging strikeout of Seth Healy, a reliable big bat in the Golden Tornado lineup.
“He’s a tough out,” said VanMeter of Healy. “I think getting him out changed the whole inning.”
Whitacre polished off the inning with a pop out and a ground out to wrap up the win for HHS.
Key 2: Solid defense
In the fourth inning with two men on base, Keyser’s Noah Broadwater made contact and sent a ball to the outfield. Most of the time, centerfielder J.J. Charlton would’ve been the man responsible for making the catch, however, Charlton lost sight of the ball and left fielder Isaiah Hott came to the rescue.
Hott galloped fast and caught the ball, losing his hat in the meantime, to get a key out and keep Keyser baserunners in check.
“It looked like everyone lost it, then out of nowhere, here comes Isaiah to make a great play,” said VanMeter.
Isaiah Hott demonstrated the importance of solid defense, and his play certainly keyed HHS to victory.
Key 3: Timely Hitting
Entering the bottom of the fifth, the game was tied 2-2. Isaiah Hott was the leadoff batter and he reached base via walk.
The next batter, Brady Stump, executed a sacrifice bunt to perfection advancing Hott to second base.
“That’s big, getting Isaiah to second base,” said VanMeter. “Then J.J. Charlton gets a big hit and it’s a RBI.”
Charlton’s hit to right field gave HHS a 3-2 advantage.
But without the key sacrifice bunt from Stump, Charlton’s hit to right field wouldn’t have scored Hott.
After taking a 1-run lead, Hampshire capitalized on an error by Keyser with the next batter. Wolford hit a ground ball but a throwing error by Keyser’s 2nd baseman allowed Charlton an opportunity to score.
“If he isn’t running, he isn’t scoring,” said VanMeter of Charlton’s hustle on the bases.
“We did a lot of the little things right.”
Next up
The Trojans played against Petersburg on Tuesday night (check the Hampshire Review Facebook page for score), then they pack their bags to play in Myrtle Beach over spring break. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.