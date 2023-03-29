HHS narrowly beats Golden Tornado 4-2

SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans went 1-2 the past week with lopsided losses to Hedgesville 12-2 and Jefferson 16-0. Hampshire (2-3) shrugged off those losses and learned from their mistakes, as evidenced on Monday night with a 4-2 victory at home over Keyser.

