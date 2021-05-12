PITTSBURGH - After almost 2 years of not being on stage due to Covid, Expressions Dance team took the stage April 22 - April 24 at the RADIX dance competition and convention in Pittsburgh, Pa. Fourteen dancers attended the convention with thirteen dancers competing in 16 dance routines. It is a long weekend of competition and classes taught by professional dancers. The experience for these students is amazing and they are blessed to get this opportunity. Expressions dancers had a great weekend and brought home many awards for their efforts in solo, duo and group competitions.
Solo Competitions were:
Dilyn Haines (Rookie)—High Gold
Lexi Whetzel (Teen)—Gold
RandiJo Wolford (Teen)—Gold
Brookelynn Lewis (Junior)—Gold
Charley Stanton (Junior)—Gold
Lilly Hatcher (Junior) —Gold
Emma Ramsey (Senior)—Gold
Savannah Kangas (Open) —Gold
Duo Competitions were:
Alicia Collin & Charley Stanton (Junior)—Gold
Brookelynn Lewis & Charley Stanton (Junior)—Gold
RandiJo Wolford & Lexi Whetzel (Teen)—High Gold
Samantha Hammons & Savannah Kangas (Open)—Gold
Small Group Competitions were:
Lexi Whetzel, RandiJo Whetzel, Addisyn Gamber and Alicia Collins (Teen)—High Gold
Savannah Kangas, Samantha Hammons, Emma Ramsey and Adrianna Haines (Open)—Gold
Charley Stanton, Allison Fries, Lilly Hatcher and Brookelynn Lewis (Junior) winning Gold
Samantha Hammons, Adrianna Haines, Emma Ramsey and Savannah Kangas (Open)—High Gold
Expressions also received 5 Overall High Point 1st place plaques and 1 Overall High Point 2nd place plaque. All routines were taught and coached by SuEllen Racey, Owner and Instructor of Expressions. Also attending classes was Rylee Montgomery. If you would like to see these girls and all of the students of Expressions perform live, join us for our annual recital, Saturday, May 22 being held at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds. o
