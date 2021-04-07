SUNRISE SUMMIT – Hampshire had their 1st scrimmage of the season on Saturday in Moorefield and although the score was lopsided in favor of the Yellow Jackets, Hampshire head coach Kevin Combs still liked the enthusiasm from his team.
“We still have a lot of stuff to work on as far as pitching, it all starts on the mound, but the kids were really excited to go out and play some different competition,” said Combs.
“All in all, we have some freshman that are ready to step up and play at the varsity level.”
One of the challenges this season is the fact that winter sports is severely overlapping the start of the spring campaign.
“It’s going to impact us a little bit,” said Combs.
“But it’s not going to affect us as much as some of the teams I know.”
Hampshire still has a full week of practice to work on getting better before their 1st game of the season.
The home opener for the Trojans is scheduled for April 13 vs. Washington with a starting time of 4 p.m. o
