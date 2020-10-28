SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan boys and girls were eliminated from sectional play last Tuesday as Washington knocked off the boys 8-0 and the girls fell short against Jefferson 5-0.
The boys game against Washington featured an onslaught of goals early and often, from the Patriots as they put 6 in the back of the net by halftime. The Patriots added 2 more to the total in the 2nd half to advance to the sectional championship against Jefferson.
While the boys were trying to stave off elimination on the turf against Washington, the girls were fighting for their postseason life on the natural grass at Jefferson.
The Trojans went toe-to-toe with Jefferson physically in the 1st half but the Cougars utilized their strengths to grab a 3-0 lead at intermission.
“As the game went on, we just couldn’t handle their overall speed,” said Coach Troy Crane.
“We came out and did an excellent job for a while.”
Credit the Trojans for never backing down as they refused to go away even after an injury to starting goalkeeper Lainie Umstot.
In short, the Cougars were just the better team on Tuesday and that reflected on the scoreboard as they won 5-0 to end Hampshire’s season. The Trojans finished off the year with a record better than most expected as they managed double digit wins (10-6-1).
Coach Crane looked back on his teams’ accomplishments in 2020.
“Now that I’ve had time to reflect on the overall season, I am very pleased that we continued to improve throughout the season. This team played team ball and the way they stayed motivated, you just had a feeling that we could sneak in a major win at the right time.”
Well the Trojans did have some major wins this season including victories over Musselman and Hedgesville.
With offseason conditioning on the horizon, Coach Crane looks forward to getting his team back in shape when springtime comes.
“If the COVID crisis allows us to get in the weight-room, we plan to start building strength and confidence come April.” o
