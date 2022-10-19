MS Cross Country
Capon Bridge
Results 10/8 - James Wood Invitational
1. Frederick Co. Middle
2. Johnson Williams
3. Daniel Morgan
4. Warren County
5. Robert Aylor
6. Stewart Middle
7. Powhatan
8. Capon Bridge
CBMS Individual
1. Wyatt Thorne
30. Chase Crane
35. Hadrian Schnepp
46. Chris Downs
50. Trenton Voit
Girls team results
1. Daniel Morgan
2. Capon Bridge
3. Stewart Middle
4. Warren Co.
5. Sacred Heart Academy
6. Frederick Co.
7. Johnson Williams
8. James Wood
CBMS Individual
4. Autumn Charlton
9. Karleigh Nichols
12. Juelean Dixon
19. Rufina Haines
23. Lillian Schoen
Results 10/11 - Sam Michael Park - MAC
1. Harpers Ferry 49
2. Wildwood 51
3. Shepherdstown 73
4. Capon Bridge 81
5. Charles Town 89
6. Romney (Inc.)
7. Warm Springs (Inc.)
CBMS Individual
1. Wyatt Thorne
9. Chase Crane
10. Chris Downs
14. Hadrian Schepp
16. Trenton Voit
Girls team results
1. Warm Springs 41
2. Capon Bridge 60
3. Harpers Ferry 80
4. Charles Town 106
5. Shepherdstown 108
6. Romney 123
CBMS Individual
6. Juelean Dixon
7. Autumn Charlton
10. Karleigh Nichols
17. Alyssa Strother
22. Rufina Haines
MS Volleyball
Capon Bridge A-Team
Capon Bridge (12-3): 0
Petersburg: 2
(25-16, 25-15)
Capon Bridge (12-2): 2
(25-5, 25-16)
Pendleton: 0
Romney A-Team
Romney (6-7): 0
Pendleton: 2
(27-25, 25-15)
MS Football
Capon Bridge
Capon Bridge (2-5): 36
Pendleton: 30
Colson Kinser scored 3 TDs,
Trevor Roof finished with 2 TD’s, 1 rushing and 1 passing. Mason Slade had the TD reception. Next up for CBMS is the Hampshire Bowl vs. Romney on Wed. Oct. 19 at 6pm on Sunrise Summit.
Romney
Romney (0-6): 12
East Hardy: 52
Next up for RMS is the Hampshire Bowl against CBMS on Wednesday Oct. 19 at 6pm.
South Branch Valley Football League
Hampshire Raiders
Pendleton Browns: 34
Hampshire Raiders (0-5): 13
Wesley Youngblood scored 2 rushing touchdowns and Zylor Simon tossed a pass to Baylor Simon for the PAT.
