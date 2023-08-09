PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) is pleased to announce it will hold its first-ever Girls Wrestling Invitational Tournament in Huntington on Sat., March 2, 2024. Young ladies will be brought together from member schools across the state to compete for individual state titles in 12 weight classes as well as vie for an Outstanding Wrestler award.
Last year, the WVSSAC began the process of sanctioning girls wrestling by recognizing it as an emerging sport, meaning, a sport committee can be established, and an event can be developed. The wrestling coaches committee met on April 21, 2022, where Melanie Arthur was named as the liaison for girls wrestling. Discussions began on steps to take to sanction the sport in the future. Approximately one year later, April 20, 2023, the wrestling committee voted unanimously to host the Girls Wrestling Invitational in March during the High School State Wrestling Championship.
