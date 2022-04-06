Right now, I am about halfway through the 1st leg of my turkey season as I am sitting in a Dairy Queen in central Tennessee, looking back on the 1st few days of my trip.
So far, I couldn’t have asked for anything more as I have seen some beautiful country, been around lots of game, and have heard a fair amount of turkeys.
This morning, I was lucky enough to touch the trigger on a beautiful gobbler, which turned out to be an exceptionally exciting hunt.
I arrived at the area I intended to hunt around midnight on Friday, after making the post-work 8-hour drive. After climbing into my sleeping bag in the passenger seat of my truck, I could not have been more excited.
Saturday dawned calm and cold, a beautiful day to hear turkeys gobble. After a quick breakfast on my tailgate, I hiked into the area I intended to hunt but was left underwhelmed after darkness turned to daylight without any hint of gobbling.
Finally, I heard a single, lone gobble a long way off, and I chased it for the rest of the morning with no luck. For the remainder of the day, I bounced around various pieces of public land, doing some scouting and trying to figure out where there was a huntable group of gobblers.
Finally, I found a piece of ground with extremely tall, steep ridges that dumped down into fields next to a river.
Figuring it looked like great turkey habitat, I stuck around until dark to attempt to roost 1 for the next morning, which worked like a charm. At dusk, I began hooting on my owl call, which is a popular tactic to entice a shock gobble, and much to my surprise a turkey answered me.
The only issue was that he was high atop 1 of the large bluffs, and I could see cliffs on the hillside he was on. Never having been there, this concerned me a little, but I decided to attempt it before daylight the next morning regardless of the tough terrain. My alarm went off at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, and I put on my bottomland camouflage with high anticipation. Well before daylight, I started the 1,000-yard climb from the bottom of the bluff, and slowly worked my way around rocks and cliffs until I reached the top.
Since I didn’t know exactly where the turkey was, I decided to stay back a few hundred yards, rather than try to sneak underneath of him, which was a good thing because I mistook his location. I figured I was 250 yards from the turkey, but when he started gobbling, it was double that.
Without wasting time, I began slowly moving in his direction. As I neared his location I came to an abrupt stop, as I saw the unmistakable shape of a gobbler strutting in a tree.
Luckily, this turkey was facing the other direction, so he did not have a clue about my presence. The gobbler was near the top of the ridge, but just on the opposite side, meaning I could only see the top half of his body.
For roughly 20 minutes, I watched this tom strut in the tree as I listened to hens yelp and cluck below him. Since the ridge was between us, I figured if he pitched into the hill, I could belly crawl to the top of the ridge, and drop over in time to see him and get a shot.
About the time I came up with that plan, the gobbler read the script and pitched directly into the ridge, just below the crest. Immediately, I took my vest and binoculars off and began making my move.
As I neared the crest, I dropped to my belly and began crawling toward a large white oak that would provide plenty of cover. As I got there, I slowly got to a knee and peered over the edge.
To my surprise, I could see the gobbler strutting roughly 60 yards below me with a bunch of hens and 2 other toms. Being a little out of range, I opted out of taking a shot, so I watched as the flock of turkeys slowly started moving to my right.
Knowing I needed to do something quickly, I dropped to my belly again, and crawled backward, out of sight of the turkeys. As soon as I was out of sight, I began moving down the ridge again until I figured I was ahead of them.
Once again, I dropped to my stomach and began crawling toward an old root ball on the crest of the ridge.
Once I arrived there, I slowly got on a knee, peered over the root, and saw the strutting gobbler only 40 yards away.
Slowly, I slid the gun up, yelped a couple of times to get the turkey to bring his head up, and then touched the trigger. Upon the shot, the bird rolled over and began flopping and I took off running after him because I didn’t want him to flop all of the way to the bottom.
Although I didn’t yelp up perfectly, this was an extremely memorable hunt as sometimes you simply have to use a bit of woodsmanship to get within range of a turkey.
It was a great way to break the ice for the 2022 season, and I am excited to see what happens during the next few days of my trip. o
