Middle School Football
Capon Bridge: 28
Petersburg: 6
The Bobcats’ 1st score of the game was a 68-yard passing touchdown from QB Landon Eversole to WR Andrew Loy to give CBMS a 6-0 advantage. PAT failed. Capon Bridge scored their 2nd touchdown when Eversole connected with Colson Kinser for a 26 -yard scoring reception. 2-point conversion was successful with a Colson Kinser rush to make it 14-0.
The 3rd Capon Bridge touchdown of the 1st half was a 55-yard rushing TD by RB Ayden Blomquist. The PAT was successful with a Blomquist kick to give CBMS the lead at halftime 21-0.
The Bobcats scored early in the 2nd half when Eversole launched a bomb to Carter Smith for a 71-yard passing touchdown.
Ayden Blomquist converted the PAT to make it 28-0 Bobcats.
Petersburg scored their only touchdown of the game late in the 4th quarter for a final of 28-6. Ayden Blomquist led the Bobcats rushing attack with 5 carries for 75 yards and 1 TD.
QB Landon Eversole went 6-for-9 passing for 208 yards and 3 touchdowns. Eversole also had 55-yards on the ground on 4 rushing attempts. Defensively, Eversole had 1 interception.
Capon Bridge improved to (5-1) on the season with 2 regular season games remaining.
Record: 5-1
Middle School Football
Romney: 14
Moorefield: 28
The Pioneers were led by RB Brent Evans, who scored 2 rushing touchdowns.
RMS has improved significantly since the opening game of the season, evidenced by giving Moorefield a tough time at Rannells Field last Wednesday.
Romney drops to (0-3) on the season with 2 more games remaining on the schedule.
Record: 0-3
CBMS Volleyball
CB A team: 2 (25-17, 25-19)
East Hardy: 1 (25-23)
A team record: 11-0
RMS Volleyball
Romney A team: 0
Shepherdstown: 2 (25-8, 25-13)
Romney A team: 0
Charles Town: 2 (25-18, 25-18)
A team record: 7-4
South Branch Valley Football Championship
Hampshire Warriors: 28
Petersburg Colts: 46
In their inaugural season, the Hampshire Warriors finished 2nd place overall with a 4-2 season record.
HCYF - Flag Football
Oct. 9 Results
Bears over Ravens
Cowboys over Steelers
Raiders over Chiefs
Final regular season records
1. Bears 5 – 0
2. Ravens 3 – 2
3. Raiders 3 – 2
4. Cowboys 2 – 3
5. Chiefs 2 – 3
6. Steelers 0 – 5
Playoffs - Sat. Oct. 16
School Street Field
3 p.m. – 3. Raiders vs.
6. Steelers
4:30 p.m. – 4. Cowboys vs.
5. Chiefs
BYE – 1. Bears, 2. Ravens
