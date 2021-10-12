Middle School Football

Capon Bridge: 28         

Petersburg: 6

The Bobcats’ 1st score of the game was a 68-yard passing touchdown from QB Landon Eversole to WR Andrew Loy to give CBMS a 6-0 advantage. PAT failed. Capon Bridge scored their 2nd touchdown when Eversole connected with Colson Kinser for a 26 -yard scoring reception. 2-point conversion was successful with a Colson Kinser rush to make it 14-0.

The 3rd Capon Bridge touchdown of the 1st half was a 55-yard rushing TD by RB Ayden Blomquist. The PAT was successful with a Blomquist kick to give CBMS the lead at halftime 21-0.

The Bobcats scored early in the 2nd half when Eversole launched a bomb to Carter Smith for a 71-yard passing touchdown. 

Ayden Blomquist converted the PAT to make it 28-0 Bobcats. 

Petersburg scored their only touchdown of the game late in the 4th quarter for a final of 28-6. Ayden Blomquist led the Bobcats rushing attack with 5 carries for 75 yards and 1 TD. 

QB Landon Eversole went 6-for-9 passing for 208 yards and 3 touchdowns. Eversole also had 55-yards on the ground on 4 rushing attempts. Defensively, Eversole had 1 interception. 

Capon Bridge improved to (5-1) on the season with 2 regular season games remaining.

Record: 5-1 

 

Middle School Football

Romney: 14                                

Moorefield: 28

The Pioneers were led by RB Brent Evans, who scored 2 rushing touchdowns. 

RMS has improved significantly since the opening game of the season, evidenced by giving Moorefield a tough time at Rannells Field last Wednesday. 

Romney drops to (0-3) on the season with 2 more games remaining on the schedule. 

Record: 0-3

 

CBMS Volleyball 

CB A team: 2 (25-17, 25-19)

East Hardy: 1  (25-23)

A team record: 11-0

 

RMS Volleyball

Romney A team: 0

Shepherdstown: 2 (25-8, 25-13)

 

Romney A team: 0

Charles Town: 2 (25-18, 25-18)

A team record: 7-4

 

South Branch Valley Football Championship

Hampshire Warriors: 28   

Petersburg Colts: 46   

In their inaugural season, the Hampshire Warriors finished 2nd place overall with a 4-2 season record.

HCYF - Flag Football 

Oct. 9  Results 

Bears over Ravens

Cowboys over Steelers

Raiders over Chiefs

Final regular season records                                

1. Bears 5 – 0 

2. Ravens 3 – 2 

3. Raiders 3 – 2 

4. Cowboys 2 – 3 

5. Chiefs 2 – 3  

6. Steelers 0 – 5 

Playoffs - Sat. Oct. 16

School Street Field

3 p.m. – 3. Raiders vs. 

6. Steelers 

4:30 p.m. – 4. Cowboys vs. 

      5. Chiefs

BYE – 1. Bears, 2. Ravens

