“I was wrong.”
A phrase foreign to this Appalachian Hoosier.
In May of 2018, over 6 inches of precipitation dropped on Hampshire County wreaking havoc on baseball, softball and track schedules.
Rain delays, postponements and cancellations became the norm as muddy infields were prominently featured, game after game.
Typically, the spring sports season starts in March, and foul weather is the norm. It is common for games to get canceled due to snow or unfavorable field conditions.
As we know, the heart of spring sports stretches from late March to early May, a time period often referred to as the rainy season in West Virginia.
Back in 2018, I was spittin’ ranch sunflower seeds in the dugout waiting for a game to restart after a lightning delay. As I watched tiny water pellets splash on the bases, I had a brilliant idea.
The spring season should start 3 weeks later! With all 4 spring sports played outdoors, it only makes sense to feature games in the glorious days of summer. Let’s trade off the murky weeks in March for the sunny weeks in June. Brilliant! — and, I WAS WRONG. Dead wrong in fact.
The late start and late finish of the 2021 season presented several variables I overlooked in my miscalculated equation. The senioritis virus was perhaps the biggest, especially after graduation. The kids checked out. Not just the seniors, but everyone in general. More time was spent discussing the weather on the Outer Banks then swings in the batters box.
Opening Night
I’m looking forward to the ribbon cutting ceremony at Rannells Field showcasing the finished upgrades of the field turf / track project. I have a proposal.
Let’s have a ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with a “Meet the squad” event introducing the Trojan cheerleaders, soccer players, cross-country runners, volleyball stars and football gridders. Truly make it an evening to experience for the community.
Concessions, fundraisers and team gear should be on sale, as parents, players, and future Trojans stomp their sneakers on the burnt orange track and artificial grass.
Even little details should be on exhibit including the field goal pads, soccer goals and endzone pylons with the little Trojan heads.
A light-up night at Rannells Field is a tip of the hat to the many donors that contributed to this landmark facility.
Nickpicking
It’s time for Laidley Field to retire. It’s outdated. It’s decrepit. It’s no longer functional. After a downpour in Charleston, puddles dotted the track as unlucky runners forded the ponds lying in their lanes.
The drainage system, or lack thereof, was a wet reminder the SSAC needs to find a facility that can stand fluctuating weather. The best runners in the state should be competing at the best facilities in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.