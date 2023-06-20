SUNRISE SUMMIT – After not fielding a team for over a decade, the Hampshire 8-10U softball all-stars pulled off a stunning upset of Grant County on Sunday to clinch a berth into the district 6 tournament.
On Saturday, the girls lost to Moorefield 13-0, but the tables reversed on Sunday as Hampshire managed to rally from behind and beat Grant 6-5 to finish runner-up in the area. Next up for Hampshire is the district 6 tournament that starts on July 1 in Hedgesville. o
