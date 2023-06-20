Hampshire girls softball all-stars 8-10U

After defeating Grant County on Sunday afternoon the Hampshire girls softball all-stars 8-10U pose for a picture in front of the scoreboard. Pictured (left to right) Coach Eric Phillips, Manager Jacob Orndorff, Kaylin Moreland, Abbie Parsons, Brileigh Clark, Addyson Ault, Natalie Charlton, Rylee Timbrook, Jill Simmons, Ella Phillips, Ava Kline, Elyse Phillips, Kinsley Orndorff, Rayelyn Chapman, Coach Jared Ault.

SUNRISE SUMMIT – After not fielding a team for over a decade, the Hampshire 8-10U softball all-stars pulled off a stunning upset of Grant County on Sunday to clinch a berth into the district 6 tournament. 

On Saturday, the girls lost to Moorefield 13-0, but the tables reversed on Sunday as Hampshire managed to rally from behind and beat Grant 6-5 to finish runner-up in the area. Next up for Hampshire is the district 6 tournament that starts on July 1 in Hedgesville. o

