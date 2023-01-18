MYVC Cobras

MYVC played in their first tournament of the season last Saturday. Pictured (laying down) Makinley Shaffer; (left to right) Ava Gray, Olivia Nichols, Sarah Pownell, Eva Eglinger, Haleigh Holliday, Addyson Brill, Madison Skelley, Catelynn Flanagan, Morgan Welty.

FREDERICK – The newly formed Mountaineer Youth Volleyball Club which consists of current and future Trojans, served up 5 games this past weekend in a tournament at Frederick.

Coach Wes Spaid has been chomping at the bit to get the season started, and he wasn’t disappointed from what he saw in his squads debut.

