FREDERICK – The newly formed Mountaineer Youth Volleyball Club which consists of current and future Trojans, served up 5 games this past weekend in a tournament at Frederick.
Coach Wes Spaid has been chomping at the bit to get the season started, and he wasn’t disappointed from what he saw in his squads debut.
“They played well for the first tournament,” said Spaid.
“Great attitudes and they want more.”
The MYVC 16-U travel team started their season in December and have practiced twice a week with their season ending in May. This past weekend the Cobras participated in their first tournament and finished 2-2-1, which was good enough for sixth place.
MYVC won their first ever match by beating ARVC 2-0 (25-12, 25-10).
They battled hard in their second nd match but MEVC won 2-0 (25-22, 25-22).
In the third match, they MYVC tied the Panhandle Boomers 1-1 (25-19, 23-25). The Cobras picked up their second win of the tournament with a 2-0 (25-20, 26-24) victory over ARVC.
Metro Central narrowly beat the Cobras in the final match of the day 2-0 (26-24, 25-22).
“We still have some things to work on,” said Spaid.
“But I’m confident they will get there.” o
