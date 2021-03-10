SUNRISE SUMMIT – Before the opening game of the season, senior Gracie Fields had no problem voicing her confidence in her Trojan squad, stating this would be the year Hampshire knocks off local rival Frankfort.
The Hampshire shooting guard backed up her comments on Friday night scoring six 3-pointers and totaling 23 points to lead Hampshire over Frankfort 50-48 in the opening game of the season.
Not only did Fields make her mark early in the ballgame with five 3-pointers in the 1st half, she came through in the clutch down the stretch sinking 2 free throws in the waning seconds of the game to seal the victory for Hampshire.
The senior talked about how it felt to beat rival Frankfort on Senior Night.
“It was one of the best feelings I have ever felt,” said Fields.
“We haven’t beaten Frankfort in a long time and I’m just on a high right now,” Fields said with a smile.
In fact, the last time Hampshire knocked off the Falcons was a 53-49 victory in Short Gap on Feb. 13, 2017.
Fields started her 2021 campaign hitting four 3-pointers in the 1st quarter to give Hampshire a 13-6 cushion after 8 minutes of play.
“I got a lot of shots up before the game and I was warmed up and focused and ready to go,” explained Fields why she had the hot hand.
“She deserves all the credit in the world,” said Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley referring to Fields.
“There was not 1 day in the past 3 months that Gracie wasn’t in the gym. She was lifting, she is in phenomenal shape and she has improved in every area.”
Hampshire was able to hold off Frankfort in the 2nd quarter as Frankfort’s Maria Perdew started to heat up scoring 15 points in the 1st half. At intermission it was 28-23 Trojans, but the Falcons found their groove in the 3rd quarter and trimmed the lead down to 35-34, as Hampshire only scored 7 points. It was anybody’s game heading into the 4th quarter, but it was truly Gracie’s game down the stretch as she iced the Falcons at the charity stripe to give Hampshire the win 50-48.
For the Falcons, Perdew had a monster performance, scoring 32 points to lead all scorers.
“She is a very respectable player,” said Coach Buckley referring to Perdew.
Frankfort’s 2nd leading scorer was Halley Smith who finished with 9 points.
Coach Buckley summarized the win stating, “It was a total team effort, offensively and defensively.”
Fields led Hampshire with 23 points, Hannah Ault finished with 10, and Jadyn Judy tossed in 7.
HHS 59, Berkeley Springs 30
On Saturday the Trojans went on the road and dismantled the Indians of Berkeley Springs 59-30. Ellen Keaton had a huge performance posting a double-double scoring 16 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Gracie Fields tossed in 20 points while Hannah Ault and Jadyn Judy each finished with 7 points.
Hampshire improved to (2-0) on the season.
HHS 45, Washington 33
The Trojans continued their 2021 campaign undefeated knocking off Washington on Monday night 45-33 in the Eastern Panhandle.
Hannah Ault was the leading scorer for the Trojans finishing with 13 points while Liz Pryor finished in double digits as well scoring 12 points. Senior Gracie Fields continued her hot start to the season scoring 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Hampshire improved to (3-0) on the season after knocking off the Patriots. Next up for the Trojans is a game tonight against Moorefield at 6 p.m. ο
