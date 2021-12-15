Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a skiing/tubing trip to Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, WV, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, which is Martin Luther King Day. The slopes are open for skiing from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Several people traveled to Canaan for tubing last year and were turned away because the times were filled. We think we have solved that problem. We have purchased 100 tubing tickets in advance, 50 for the 11:15 to 1:15 time slot and 50 for the 1:30 to 3:30 time slot.
These tickets guarantee you will be able to go tubing if you drive to Canaan that day. The tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis, so when they run out, we won’t be able to get any more. The tickets will not be available until Dec. 17.
However, if you’d like to make sure you get enough tickets for you and your group, you may pre-pay, and we will reserve tickets for you.
Tickets can’t be reserved unless they are paid for in advance. You may reserve and pre-pay for the tickets at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you would like to reserve tickets and you can’t make it to the office at those times, let us know, and we will make arrangements.
The special group rate for the day is as follows: Ski Lift Ticket Only- $25; Ski Lift Ticket Plus Ski or Snowboard Rental- $35; Tubing- $15. In order to get the skiing group rate, just tell the clerk at the ticket window that you are with the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation group. Don’t miss this opportunity to hit the slopes with your friends while enjoying a great rate.
Christmas Festival of Lights
The 9th annual Christmas Festival of Lights at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta is in full swing. Late last week we passed the 2,000 mark in car visiting the displays.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board, and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past eight years.
We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to 230 displays this year. New features for 2021 include a huge Santa Train display in the center of the park and an animated “Merry Christmas” greeting sign over the entrance.
Also, don’t forget about our great musical display. When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to 106.5 FM and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio.
And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge.
The Festival will run through Jan. 1 and will be open daily from 5:30 until 10 p.m. Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this special Christmas tradition.
Hampshire Mat Club
Registrations are still being accepted for the Hampshire Mat Club, a youth wrestling organization supported by Hampshire County Parks and Recreation for boys and girls ages 4–15. The HMC teaches folkstyle wrestling, which is the same format used in high school and college wrestling. Wrestlers will be classified by both age and weight for competition. The Mat Club practices 3 nights per week until the matches begin and twice per week thereafter.
HMC will once again compete in the Mason Dixon League, which features teams from the surrounding West Virginia and Virginia area, and tournaments in that league will be held on weekends during December, January, and February. The Club will also attend other tourneys around the area, including state competitions.
The registration fee for the Hampshire Mat Club is $25. To register, log onto our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out and then send the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page.
The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757. You may also register in person at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Fire Marshall recently inspected the Conference Center at Hampshire Park, and we still have some minor issues to clear up. We are hoping to have him back for a final inspection soon. After his approval, the building will get a general cleaning, and then we should be ready for the Grand Opening.
When completed, the 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.