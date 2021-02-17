CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund is accepting applications until April 2. Up to $450,000 may be awarded in total, including $50,000 for small grants.
Land-protection projects can include important wildlife habitats, working forests and farmlands, as well as hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreational areas.
The Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund protects lands that host West Virginia’s wild and wonderful natural resources. The OHCF’s work is guided by an 11-member board of trustees, drawn from land trusts; the Division of Forestry; the Division of Natural Resources; outdoor recreation and sportsmen’s groups; and the professions of biology, ecology, forestry and public health.
People who want to apply for grants can use the fund’s online eligibility assessment to determine if their project qualifies for funding, then review the technical assistance manual for grant program and application details before completing the application. Forms and applications are available at commerce.wv.gov/boards-commissions/outdoor-heritage-conservation-fund.
The OHCF board of trustees expects to make grant selections by May 15. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.