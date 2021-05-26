Hampshire guys get 2nd at Frankfort, girls grab 6th
SHORT GAP – The sun was shining bright on Thursday afternoon as the Trojan striders competed at Frankfort High School in the penultimate meet of the regular season.
Both Hampshire squads continue to improve as the season comes to a close with the boys snagging 2nd place and the girls landing in 6th.
Keyser ran away with 1st place on the boys side with 147 points, HHS took 2nd (98 points) and Frankfort 3rd (87 points).
HHS interim head coach Jarrod Judy was pleased with the performance from his boys.
“Especially with the adversity we have been facing, we haven’t had a ton of practice time to work on little things like relays and hand-offs prior to that meet, but overall I think we did very well.” said Judy.
The Trojan men were led by speedster Marcus Elmer, who won the 100-meter dash (11.60) and finished 2nd in a trio of events including the 400-meters (53.04), the 4x100 relay (47.70) and the 4x400 relay (3:45.86).
“He’s like a Tomahawk cruise missile,” said
“In both relay events, he pulled us from the back of the pack to 2nd-place finishes in both.”
Marcus Elmer was joined by Derrick Hyson, Christian Hicks and Mikhi Anderson in the 4x100 relay. In the 4x400 relay, Chris Lucas, Ethan Burkett and brother Miguel Elmer joined forces with Marcus for the silver finish.
Although the relay teams took 2nd, Coach Judy believes there is still room for improvement.
“We have to have some smoother transitions on the handoffs,” explained Judy.
“That is something we are going to be practicing at every opportunity we get.”
Other noteworthy performances include Derrick Hyson’s pair of PR’s in the 100-meter dash (12.20) for 8th place and the 200-meter dash (25.18) for 6th place.
Mason Cardamone had his best performance to date with a PR in the 3200-meters (12:17.59) for 9th place.
Chris Lucas had a solid day on the track, taking 2nd in the 800-meters (2:05.01) and 2nd in the 1600-meters (4:40.37).
The Trojan men continue to be strong in the field, led by Christian Hicks, who won discus with a throw of 133-09 and 2nd in shot put (44-00.5) which was a personal record (PR).
Mikhi Anderson touched the sky in the high jump, clearing 6’0 for 1st place and 2nd in the 110-meter hurdles (47.70).
Luke Alkire had a pair of PR’s, taking 2nd in discus (128-09) and 5th in shot put (42-06.5).
Sam Moreland set a PR for himself in discus (113-04) which was good enough for 6th place.
“It’s been a challenge not being able to get on the track as much as we would like, but people have had to overcome more difficulties than that,” said Judy.
On the girls side of the meet, Petersburg finished 1st (87 points), Keyser 2nd (75) and Northern Garrett (67) finished 3rd, edging Frankfort (64) and Berkeley Springs (63). Hampshire took 6th place (41.5)
Callie Simmons was the top Trojan girl in terms of earning points as she heaved a shot put (30-00) for a PR and 1st place.
“This being her 1st meet, this season, she came out and dominated in throwing events,” said Coach Judy.
In addition to her blue ribbon in shot put, Simmons finished 2nd place in discus (91-09) just 1-foot away from 1st.
Simmons has worked hard to improve her form and technique but perhaps there is one attribute that gives her an upper hand (literally) over her competition.
“I do have big hands!” Simmons said with a chuckle.
“Maybe it helps with throwing by giving it an extra push, or maybe some more power, but it definitely helps with grip and being able to keep it in my hand, especially before throwing.”
Individually Lily Robbins and Amelia Wilson were the only other girls to finish in the top 5 for their events.
In the 200-meter dash, Robbins finished 4th (29.48) and Wilson captured 5th (25-08) in shot put.
The final meet of the regular season happened last night at Keyser. For results, check out next week’s sports section in the Hampshire Review.
After the regular season wraps up, the Trojans will compete at Regionals on June 4 at Spring Mills High School. ο
