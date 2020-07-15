Beads of sweat poured down my face as I stood in silence. My eyes were locked on the rows of gravestones of men who lost their lives during the Civil War.
A few feet away, my Aunt Teresa recited portions of a poem “Bivouac of the Dead” engraved on plaques within Antietam National Cemetery.
It was 95 degrees, humid and eerily silent as we stepped back in time to learn about the bloodiest day in United States history.
“Their shivered swords are red with rust,
Their plumed heads are bowed,
Their haughty banner, trailed in dust,
Is now their martial shroud.
And plenteous funeral tears have washed
The red stains from each brow,
And the proud forms, by battle gashed
Are free from anguish now.
The neighing troop, the flashing blade,
The bugle’s stirring blast,
The charge, the dreadful cannonade,
The din and shout are past;
Nor war’s wild note, nor glory’s peal,
Shall thrill with fierce delight
Those breasts that never more may feel
The rapture of the fight.
Like the fierce northern hurricane
That sweeps the great plateau,
Flushed with the triumph yet to gain,
Came down the serried foe,
Who heard the thunder of the fray
Break o’er the field beneath,
Knew well the watchword of that day
Was ‘Victory or death.’ ”
Although I blamed the sweat for my pupils getting red, the real reason my eyes began to water was much more simple — the overwhelming loss of human life.
Antietam marked General Robert E. Lee’s 1st invasion of the North and within a 24-hour period, a combined tally of 22,717 were dead, wounded, or missing.
Last week, 2 natives of Northern Indiana were entrenched in the Appalachian foothills near the Potomac River to learn about the Battle of Antietam, which marked a much-needed victory for the Union.
We were proud to see the sacrifice of fellow Hoosiers with Irish descent that fought to free the slaves.
The Antietam National Cemetery itself sits in the middle of Sharpsburg, Md. and contains more than 4,976 interments with 1,836 of those unidentified. Civil War burials in the cemetery consist of only Union soldiers as the monument of “Old Simon” stands proudly and majestically overlooking the forever residents.
As I shuffled my feet past the gatehouse exiting the cemetery, my mind traveled to a question often posed in 2020 – Do Black Lives Matter?
The Union victory at Antietam gave Abraham Lincoln the confidence to announce his Emancipation Proclamation to free more than 3.5 million slaves 158 years ago.
The question of “Do Black Lives Matter?” was answered with the sacrifice of life during the Civil War. Today the answer is the same. Yes, of course they matter. That’s why the Union fought for their freedom over a century and a half ago. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.