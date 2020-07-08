The 2nd qualifier for the Gary Crane Cup will be held this Thursday, July 9, at The Pines Course in Morgantown. Note that this outing is on Thursday, not Tuesday as they are normally held, because Thursday was the day the course had enough room to accommodate our outing. The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart will be $45, and we have tee times reserved starting at 1 p.m.
We shortened the program to 4 qualifiers this year. If you’re interested in joining the group, the format for the competition will be the same as previous years. Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least 2 of the 4 qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round. From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round.
The remaining schedule for our qualifiers will be as follows: August 4, Locust Hill in Charles Town; September 1, Canaan.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the state’s best golf courses.
Bids Requested for Plumbing and Electrical Work at New Conference Center
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is requesting bids for the plumbing and electrical work at the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park.Bidders are requested to submit bids separating labor and materials costs. Bidders are required to submit a copy of their state business license and proof of liability insurance along with their bids.
Plans for the work may be picked up by calling HCP&R Director Larry See at 304-545-9629. Bids are due no later than Friday, July 10, at 1 p.m. Bids may be emailed to hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com or delivered in person to the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney.
Hampshire County Parks Open
At the June monthly meeting, the HCP&R Board presented guidelines for opening the parks in Hampshire County. The guidelines are as follows:
• The parks opened for public use on Wednesday, July 1.
• If you don’t feel well or are showing symptoms of the virus, stay home.
• Use social distancing, maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others while at the park.
• Wash your hands often, using soap and water. If soap is not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Use cloth face coverings as feasible.
• Wipe down frequently used areas with cleaning wipes on a regular basis.
There will be different stipulations for each of our 6 parks. These guidelines are as follows:
Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park - Reservations will be available beginning July 1, but there will be some modifications to the procedure. Pavilion E, which is the biggest pavilion, can be rented as normal with a limit of 100 persons in the group. We will combine pavilions A and B into 1 rental, with gatherings not to exceed 100 people. We will also combine pavilions C and D.
Hampshire Park - The park opened to the public on July 1, but there will be no pavilion rentals. Because of the construction on the new Conference Center, there will be no water or restroom facilities, so those using the park should bring hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes with them. Pavilions may be used on a first come, first served basis, with gatherings not to exceed 100 people.
Camp Walker - This park will be open for reservations as usual beginning July 1 with gatherings not to exceed 100 people. Water and restrooms will be available. The disc golf course is open to the public anytime the park is not rented.
Green Spring Park - The park will be open for rentals, but only 1 of the 2 pavilions may be rented at a time. Water and restrooms will be available. Gatherings are not to exceed 100 people.
Slanesville Park and Capon Bridge Town Park - These 2 parks will be open to the public starting July 1. Neither park has pavilions or restroom facilities.
Old Capon Bridge Middle School - Due to strict regulations on indoor gatherings, we will not be able to rent the OCBMS facility at this time. When those restrictions are relaxed, we will make OCBMS available as soon as possible.
Walk To Be Fit Program
Our 2 main distribution points, FNB Bank and the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center, are open again to the public, so we will finally be able to get back to normal with our Walk To Be Fit Program.
If you haven’t registered for the program yet, just stop by any FNB location (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square or Capon Bridge) or the Wellness Center at Hampshire Square and fill out a registration form.
When your tally sheet is filled, return it to the location where you picked it up, and we will contact you when you earn a reward for your efforts.
We will recognize 4 milestones this year: 100, 250, 500 and 1,000 miles. Prizes for 2020 include sling backpacks, stadium blankets, coffee mugs and portable chargers for your electronic devices. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.