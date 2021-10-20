10 years ago
ROMNEY — Ten days ago senior Sierrah Blomquist was the picture of femininity, a crown on her blonde head and an armful of flowers, befitting the new homecoming queen.
Flash forward 4 days, tie that hair behind her in a pony tail and put a bright jersey on her. That’s the Sierrah Blomquist that wrapped up Senior Night for the Trojan soccer teams, playing in goal for the final minutes of an 8-0 victory over Petersburg.
No crown in sight.
“That was a girlie thing,” Blomquist joked afterward. “This was all manly.”
Blomquist and her teammates “manned” up to win 2 games at the end of the regular season that assured the Trojan girls of their 1st winning season in a decade. ο
