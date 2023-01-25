SUNRISE SUMMIT – It doesn’t matter how you win, a win is a win when tallying records.
It wasn’t pretty but Hampshire (7-7) improved their record to .500 on the season with a pair of victories last week defeating sectional opponent Berkeley Springs 44-39 on Friday night and Preston in overtime on Saturday 51-43.
HHS 44 Berk. Springs 39
In order to secure home court advantage in sectionals, Hampshire needed a win over Berkeley Springs.
That win looked in doubt early in the 1st half as Berkeley Springs managed to establish an 11-point lead, 14-3 in the first quarter.
The Indians matched their 11-point advantage midway through the second quarter with a 19-8 lead. Hampshire scored the final 5 points of the quarter to make it 19-13 entering halftime.
“Berkeley came out strong,” admitted coach Alkire.
“That’s not a bad basketball team, especially being down two starters.”
Alkire contributed the lack of success in the first half to forced shots and a lack of flow on both ends of the court.
Trailing by 6 at intermission, coach Alkire didn’t use a “Win one for the Gipper,” type of speech, instead he focused on what the team needed to adjust.
“We wanted to change a few things especially how they were playing us in the post,” said Alkire.
“I told the team I wasn’t mad at them, but we got to make some adjustments.”
Alkire credited his assistant coaches, Colby Nichols and Jordan Richardson for helping to identify specific areas that needed change.
Clearly those changes worked as the Trojans appeared to be a completely different team as they took the court to start the third quarter.
“I think once we started running the half-court offense, it helped our defense and helped our momentum,” said Alkire.
Another change was the Trojans shifting out of man-to-man defense and going toward a 2-3 zone concept.
“We switched it up for a little bit and it threw them for a loop,” said Alkire.
Hampshire outscored Berkeley Springs 15-2 in the 3rd, taking a 28-21 lead into the 4th. The pesky Indians refused to go away as they trimmed Hampshire’s lead to just 1 possession 38-36, with 2 minutes remaining.
Berkeley Springs did not take advantage of Trojan missed free throws, as the Trojans shot 59.1% on the game (13 of 22).
Although the percentage was not ideal, the number of times Hampshire had the opportunity at the charity stripe helped them win.
“I think we were patient moving the ball, which made them come out and guard us, and defenses will get tired and it might result in a foul,” explained Alkire on the reason HHS had so many free throw chances.
From the perimeter, Hampshire was miserable shooting the ball, hitting just three 3-pointers on 18 attempts (16.7%) and 11 2-pointers on 28 attempts (39.3%).
Statistically for the Trojans, Easton Shanholtz posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Shanholtz was big on defense as well with 3 blocks 2 steals and 1 deflection.
Jenson Fields scored 13 points and swiped 4 steals and 3 deflections.
Dylan Streisel finished the game with 4 points, 3 assists, 6 rebounds and 1 steal.
Jordan Gray and Mason Hott both finished with 3 points while Canyon Nichols and Dom Strawn scored 2.
Gavin Young led Berkeley Springs with 16 points while Jacob Shekey finished with 10. Dakota Hamrick scored all 5 of his points in the fourth quarter.
HHS 51 Preston 43 OT
Less than 24 hours after beating the Indians, Hampshire was back on the court to play against a winless Preston (0-13) squad.
Truth be told, Preston’s schedule is as tough as it gets, facing class AAAA opponents and AAA powerhouses.
Coach Alkire warned his team that the Knights are better than their record, but the Trojans needed overtime in order to beat Preston 51-43.
Hampshire dominated the first half taking a 25-16 lead into intermission, however, the Knights held HHS to just 13 points in the second half while scoring 22 of their own to knot the game 38-38 at the end of regulation.
Thankfully, the Trojans found their groove in overtime, thanks to Mason Hott hitting a 3 to give HHS a 41-38 lead. Jenson Fields, Jordan Gray and Dylan Streisel combined to add 10 points from the charity stripe to give Hampshire the 51-43 win.
“It was just an off day,” said Alkire about why the Trojans struggled in the second half.
Coming off an intense sectional game on Friday night, Alkire inferred that fatigue might have played a factor as well.
Jordan Gray was the top Trojan scorer with 17 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists.
Jenson Fields finished with 15 points and pulled down 9 boards.
Dylan Streisel scored 8 points with 2 assists.
Mason Hott had 5 points and 5 rebounds with 2 steals.
Canyon Nichols and Dom Strawn both chipped in 3 points each.
Easton Shanholtz did not play due to an injury.
The Trojans are back in action tonight, Jan. 25 at Jefferson with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
HHS Boys Basketball
Record: 7-7
Last week
Beat Berkeley Springs 44-39
Beat Preston 51-43 in OT
On deck
Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27, vs. Frankfort, 7:30 p.m.
