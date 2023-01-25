Dom Strawn

Hampshire’s Dom Strawn fights Dakota Hamrick for a rebound.  

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – It doesn’t matter how you win, a win is a win when tallying records. 

It wasn’t pretty but Hampshire (7-7) improved their record to .500 on the season with a pair of victories last week defeating sectional opponent Berkeley Springs 44-39 on Friday night and Preston in overtime on Saturday 51-43.

