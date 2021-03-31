Big sponsors and loyal following spell success for the Bone Boys entering Season 6
AUGUSTA – A new season of Bone Shack is underway but the same motto still exists; God, family, hunting and friends.
Co-hosts Jody Frye and Joey Charlton return to the limelight as episode 1 of Season 6 just aired on March 30 earlier this week.
This season hunts will be featured in some hunting hotbeds including Texas, Kansas, Ohio, Illinois, South Carolina, Washington, Missouri, Virginia and West Virginia.
So how do Joey and Jody come up with fresh content?
“You go out and hunt and do what you do, and that kind of takes care of itself,” said Charlton.
“You let the game come to you. We put ourselves in the best scenarios but it has to happen on its own. We are only as good as our successes.”
Although this year has been challenging in so many ways because of the pandemic, one of the silver linings for the crew was the ability to spend more time with their family and taking the kids hunting.
“We were social distancing before it was cool,” Charlton chuckled.
“With most of the sports world down because of Covid, the kids got to spend a lot more time out hunting. Honestly, we all probably got to hunt more because we weren’t running to sporting events on weekends.
Ironically Covid has caused a surge in hunting as the industry is up across the board.
“Today hunting is not as big as was in the past, but we are trying to keep people involved and educate them,” said Jody Frye.
The highlight of Season 6 according to Frye is when his daughter Madynn took down her 1st buck.
“No question, seeing Madynn getting her 1st buck,” said Frye proudly.
“She was 12 at the time and we were hunting on the family farm as it’s one of our go to spots. It ended up working out perfectly.”
Although the show features hunts from Hampshire County and other nearby places, the reach is truly national as over 12 million people have viewed Bone Shack on Sundays.
In fact Bone Shack was the 2nd most searched show on the Pursuit Channel.
The fame and popularity of the show has a windfall of benefits including the ability to attract sponsorships.
In the past, Frye and Charlton had to seek out sponsorships, but with the evergrowing reach of Bone Shack as a high quality program, the script has been flipped and now sponsorships are contacting them.
“You gotta have sponsors to make this work,” said Charlton.
“This is expensive to do. When you get a sponsor it helps out your clout, and vice versa. It’s a win-win situation.”
The Bone Shack picked up some big names this year including Reveal by Tactacam (trail cameras), Xpedition Archery (bows). Tactacam (action camera).
The Shack has come a long way since season 1 and a lot of work has been done behind the scenes in order to continue improvements.
“At 1st you don’t realize everything that goes into filming, editing and everything else,” explained Frye.
“You learn a little bit each season.”
In the 1st season, an episode might take an hour to do, however, now that the 2 have a feel for the flow of the show, it is much more laid back.
“Now we just turn it on and boom start talking,” Frye stated.
In order to get high quality shots, technological knowledge is a must and understand how to best prepare for each show.
“Hunting is the easy thing,” said Frye.
“All the hard work that goes behind it is the tough part.”
Will Season 6 be the final campaign for Bone Shack?
Highly unlikely.
“Well in all honesty, as long as we continue to do a good job and promote hunting the correct way and try to get people involved we will continue,” said Frye.
“Who knows, if we have a following we might go another 10 years.”
Season 6 of Bone Shack Outdoors is about to kickoff on the Pursuit Channel “We Deliver The Outdoors.”
The show will be featured multiple days a week due to the high demand.
Season 6 will be airing on Tuesday mornings at 6:30 a.m. The same episode will air the following Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. Although episode 1 aired earlier this week, you can check it out this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. o
