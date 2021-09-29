MORGANTOWN – It’s probably fitting that Bob Huggins begins his 15th season at West Virginia University with 15 scholarship basketball players – two more than normal.
Of course, nothing has been normal about the last year and a half due to the coronavirus, which has afforded Taz Sherman and Gabe Osabuohien the opportunity to have senior-season repeats.
Huggins welcomes back eight players in all from last season’s 19-10 team that finished 13th in the AP poll before bowing out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Syracuse.
Two players who could have returned this year didn’t – guard Deuce McBride, taken in the second round of the NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, and forward Derek Culver, who slipped through the draft.
Of the two, Huggins admits Culver’s powerful inside presence is going to be sorely missed this season.
“We’ve got guards,” Huggins said Monday afternoon on the eve of today’s first practice.
“We’re going to miss Derek. Derek could get hard rebounds. Derek was big and strong and people couldn’t move him. He could move whoever he wanted to move, and he got big rebounds at the end of games.”
This year, it’s anybody’s guess who Huggins will rely on to score points close to the basket, Huggins included.
Redshirt freshman Isaiah Cottrell certainly has the size at 6-feet-10, 245 pounds, but his skills are more suited for the perimeter.
If Huggins opts to go with a four-out offensive system this year and plays Cottrell, it could actually turn into five-out because Cottrell shoots the ball so well from the outside.
“That would open up some driving lanes for us,” Huggins admitted.
West Virginia’s other options in the paint include Osabuohien, hands down the team’s best defender and passer among the bigs, DePaul transfer Pauly Paulicap, Florida International shot-blocker Dimon Carrigan, sophomore Seny N’diaye or promising true freshman James Okonkwo, who has impressed during preseason open gym sessions.
Huggins said the original plan was to redshirt Okonkwo, as he did Jalen Bridges a few years ago, but he’s not sure that’s going to be an option this year. Okonkwo is originally from England and played in the U.S. last year at Beckley Prep in Beckley, West Virginia, although he saw little action because of a broken finger and COVID-19.
“He is really playing well, and he’s far and away the quickest guy off the floor, and he gets to a lot of balls,” Huggins noted. “We were pretty well set with bringing him in and redshirting him, but now I’m not sure the more I watch him play.”
Carrigan ranked second in Conference USA in blocked shots with 60 last year at Florida International and Huggins is hopeful that can translate to Big 12 play, while Paulicap proved to be more of a scorer and rebounder at DePaul last year averaging 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds against Big East competition. Paulicap began his collegiate career at Manhattan.
Cottrell has big-time upside as a former ESPN 100 prospect, but he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in the Northeastern win last Dec. 29. Huggins said Cottrell has done a great job rehabbing since then and will be ready to go later today.
“From a standpoint of being able to run and jump, (the injury) hasn’t affected him at all,” Huggins said. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.