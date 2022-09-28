SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was a jam-packed week for HHS (7-7-1) volleyball highlighted by a trip to Clarksburg to play against teams from across West Virginia, but the week started off with games against familiar foes Jefferson and East Hardy.
The Cougars dominated their home court winning 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-16). Hampshire has now lost to both of their sectional opponents, Washington and Jefferson.
The Trojans won 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 27-25) over visiting East Hardy last Thursday.
Carlina Sardo had a good game with 26 assists, 3 blocks, 1 dig and 3 kills.
Olivia Baxter had a solid game as well posting 7 service points, 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 dig and 1 block.
Addyson Brill tallied 10 points and 13 digs.
Hanna Lee was strong as usual, finishing with 16 digs, 8 points and 3 aces. Sarah Pownell led HHS with 10 kills.
The Yellow Jackets took care of Hampshire on Saturday at the RCB tournament winning (25-22, 25-18).
Hampshire lost the 1st game 25-15 but bounced back for game 2 winning 25-21.
The Trojans beat the Indians by the same score in both games 25-16 to improve their overall record to 5-5-1
Hampshire beat the host school, Robert C. Byrd, in both games (25-22, 25-19). The win over RCB gave HHS the No. 2 seed heading into elimination play.
Another tough fight against East Hardy and another win for the Trojans (26-24, 22-25, 15-9). The victory advanced Hampshire to the semifinals.
Hampshire won the 1st game 25-19, but the Cardinals fought back to take the next 2 games 25-15, 15-10.
Coach Megan Fuller’s comments on the tournament:
“We started off very slowly, but made a few adjustments to personnel and began to gain momentum. We thought we had to beat RCB to stay in the play-offs, but then found out they were taking the top 3 teams out of each pool to make for an even longer day.
“We played our best against RCB, making very good and intentional decisions. Met East Hardy again in the play-offs and battled, as always, with them, but finally outlasting them in the 3rd game to 15.
“We beat Spring Mills the 1st game in semis, but just couldn’t hold intensity. I consider it a good sign that we were able to play competitively against them without our normal line-up.”
On Monday evening the Trojans dropped all 3 games to the Judges (27-25, 25-18, 25-21).
Hampshire (7-7-1) is looking to get back on track with a trip to Martinsburg on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7:15 p.m. o
