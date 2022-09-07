Middle School Results
Football
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Areas of patchy fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Areas of patchy fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 4:25 pm
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Areas of patchy fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Areas of patchy fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 4:25 pm
Middle School Results
Football
RMS (0-1): 32
Pendleton: 62
CBMS (0-1): 6
Harpers Ferry: 56
Volleyball
RMS (1-0): 2
Warm Springs: 0
Cross Country
Results 8/25 - CBMS Meet
Boys team results
1. Shepherdstown 40
2. Capon Bridge 44
3. Charles Town 55
4. Romney Inc.
Individual
1. Wyatt Thorne
6. Chase Crane
8. Chris Downs
11. Trenton Voit
18. Jackson Dice
Girls team results
1. Capon Bridge 22
2. Charles Town 62
3. Shepherdstown 66
4. Romney 80
Individual
1. Autumn Charlton
3. Juelean Dixon
5. Alyssa Strother
6. Rufina Haines
7. Madison Atkins
o
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.