SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans led 3-0 in the 1st quarter after a Bryson Richardson field goal, but Rock Ridge scored 42 unanswered points behind 373 rushing yards to claim victory 42-3. HHS QB Landon Eversole completed 11 passes for 62 yards. Caleb Vandevander caught 4 passes for 24 yards and Vinny Greear had 5 receptions for 22 yards.
Hampshire (1-2) looks to get back on track on Friday night against Park View (1-1). o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.