MORGANTOWN – Junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters and junior outfielder Victor Scott II of the West Virginia University baseball team were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday.
Watters was a 4th-round pick (124th overall) of the Oakland Athletics, while Scott II was taken in the 5th round (157th overall) by the St. Louis Cardinals.
The duo became the 1st Mountaineer pair to be taken in the top-five rounds of a draft since Rick Oliver (Milwaukee) and Rick Wagener (New York Mets) were chosen in the 1st and 2nd rounds, respectively, of the 1971 January Secondary Draft.
With the selections, West Virginia has now had 104 players chosen in the MLB Draft all time, including 34 during coach Randy Mazey’s tenure (2013-present). WVU also has now had multiple picks in 9 of the last 10 drafts.
Watters went 3-7 with a 6.22 ERA in 18 appearances in 2022, including 11 starts.
After beginning the season in the bullpen, the Rocky Gap, Virginia, native entered the starting rotation in late March and finished with 75 strikeouts in 59.1 innings of work. On May 7, Watters struck out a career-high 15 batters in 6.1 innings against Texas.
An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection, Watters has fanned 139 batters in his 3-year, West Virginia career, which spans 94.0 innings. Overall, he is 7-8 with a 5.27 ERA, with 5 saves in 42 appearances.
Watters was included on the 2021 NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch List, and he was a preseason All-America honoree by the organization prior to the start of 2022.
Scott II hit .278 with 6 home runs and 47 RBI at the plate for WVU last spring.
He also scored 44 runs and stole 38 bases, good for the most in single-season program history.
A native of Powder Springs, Georgia, Scott II started all 55 games for the Mountaineers in 2022. He hit 12 doubles and 2 triples, tallying a .454 slugging percentage.
For his career, Scott II has logged a .254 average in 121 games played, with 100 hits, 79 runs scored, 20 doubles, 11 homers, 6 triples, 75 RBI and 62 stolen bases from 2020-22.
Additionally, he is a 3-time winner of WVU’s Iron Mountaineer Award, which is given each season to the team’s best all-around athlete.
He also is the highest-drafted WVU outfielder since Darrell Whitmore was selected in the 2nd round by Cleveland in 1990.
The 2022 MLB Draft concluded with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday afternoon.
