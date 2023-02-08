Nick Carroll Review Staff
SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was a week of highs and lows for the Trojan cagers as they were blown out in Morgantown by University, but then bounced back for a solid win on Saturday over Buckhannon-Upshur.
University 75 HHS 20
The Hawks scored the first 9 points of the game and suffocated the Trojans before they could even get started. Hampshire trailed 21-2 after the first quarter and 36-9 at intermission. Although the game was securely in hand, University added 39 points in the second half while holding HHS to just 11 points.
Hampshire shot 19% from the field, going 0-for-14 from beyond the arc.
The Hawks dominated in all facets of the game, outscoring HHS 31-4 in point off turnovers and 36-12 in the paint.
“There’s not much to say,” said coach Danny Alkire about the game.
Easton Shanholtz and Dylan Streisel led the Trojans with 6 points each. Jordan Gray scored 3, Jenson Fields and J.J. Charlton finished with 2 and Mason Hott added a free throw.
HHS 51 Buck-Up 35
Credit the Trojans for not letting the blowout loss to University to carry over to Friday night as they came out with energy and poise ready to face the Pirates.
Hampshire jumped out to a 17-8 lead after the first quarter and never relinquished the lead.
“We didn’t let the last game affect us,” said coach Alkire after the game on Saturday evening.
“I saw what we need to be to get to where we want to be.”
Where coach Alkire wants to be is in Charleston in March, and although the game against Buckhannon-Upshur was sloppy at times, he liked the effort and composure from his Trojans.
Hampshire held a 31-16 lead at intermission but the Buccaneers battled back in the third quarter with an 11-0 run to trim the lead down to 4.
“That’s the crazy thing, we had good looks but they weren’t falling,” said Alkire about his offense starting slow in the second half.
“I almost called a timeout, then thought better of it and we played through it. But fortunately, we didn’t need it.”
Hampshire outscored Buck-Up 14-6 in the fourth, to wrap up their ninth win of the season.
Jenson Fields led the Trojans with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists.
Easton Shanholtz finished with 13 points and 8 rebounds.
Jordan Gray had 8 points, 5 boards and 3 assists.
Senior Hunter Wilfong tallied 5 points while Mason Hott finished with 4 points.
Dom Strawn added 2 points and 5 rebounds. Canyon Nichols pulled down 2 boards in the victory.
The Trojans are back in action on the road this evening at sectional rival Berkeley Springs with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. o
HHS
Boys Basketball
Record: 9-8
Last week
Lost to University 75-20
Beat Buck-Up 51-35
On deck
Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Berkeley Springs 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11, vs. Lincoln, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
