20 years ago
Behind an all-world performance from Parkersburg quarterback Marc Kimes, the Big Reds rolled to a 56-12 win over the Hampshire Trojans in the opening round of the Class AAA football playoffs.
With the Hampshire defense at its mercy, Parkersburg scored on all 8 of its possessions, with Kimes running or passing for 7 of them. The Kennedy Award candidate could not be contained as he rushed 147 yards on 7 carries while completing all 6 of his attempted passes for 206 yards. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.